Tim Burton to Make TV Directing Debut with Live-Action Wednesday Addams Netflix Series

Tim Burton's rumored Addams Family series is now official, and with that development comes the first details on what the filmmaker has planned for the creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky household.

Netflix announced on (appropriately) Wednesday that its platform will release Wednesday, a new eight-episode comedy focusing on the lovably twisted Wednesday Addams. This marks Burton's television directorial debut on an entire series, as he's set to helm all installments.

Al Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of Smallville, spearhead the series as showrunners, and they'll executive produce alongside Burton. After Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, Frankenweenie, Dark Shadows, Sleepy Hollow, Sweeney Todd, and Beetlejuice, this seems right up Burton's alley. He was also attached, once upon a time, to make an animated Addams Family movie that never came to fruition.

Teddy Biaselli, Netflix's director of original series, said Gough and Millar "nailed the tone, the spirit, and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story" with their pitch for the show.

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," reads an official plot description. "Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

The concept of a Burton-directed Addams Family show was first reported in October, though, according to Deadline, the project was being shopped around with multiple bidders. Burton had previously developed and executive produced an animated Beetlejuice series that ran from 1989-1991.