The CW Reworks Powerpuff Pilot, Orders Naomi and All American Spinoff to Series

The CW has made some important decisions about its upcoming shows. On Monday, the network announced that it had given a series order to both Naomi, the DC superhero show produced by Ava DuVernay, and All American: Homecoming, a spin-off of the popular sports drama.

This is in addition to the previously-announced series orders for the upcoming reboots of 4400 and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

CW shows Credit: Ramona Rosales/The CW; Lisa Rose/The CW

While the main All American series focuses on football, All American: Homecoming will follow a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College. That tennis hopeful is none other than Simone (Geffri Maya), moving over from All American proper. The spin-off will also star Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde. The pilot episode of Homecoming will air on The CW on Monday, July 5, as part of this season of All American.

Based on the recent DC comic of the same name by David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell, Naomi will follow a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the Multiverse. After a supernatural event strikes her hometown, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) sets out to uncover its origins, and discovers more than she expected.