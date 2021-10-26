HBO Renews Succession for Fourth Season

Did anyone really think HBO wouldn't renew Succession for another season? To quote Brian Cox's media baron Logan Roy: F--- off!

Francesca Orsi, HBO programming's executive vice president, announced Tuesday that HBO has ordered a fourth season of creator Jesse Armstrong's hit dramedy whose season 3 is currently screening on Sunday nights.

Succession Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

"With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," said Orsi in a statement. "This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead."

Cast member Alan Ruck, who plays Logan Roy's oldest child Connor, recently told EW that he would be happy to continue working on the show for as long as Armstrong wanted to make it.

"Whatever length of time Jesse feels necessary to tell this story, I would be happy to play it," he said. "I have no idea. I mean, the Sopranos went six seasons. I don't know that we would go six seasons. I think that there's definitely more story to tell but I don't know how much."

Watch the trailer for season 3 of Succession above. New season 3 episodes premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.