Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to Host Saturday Night Live for First Time

Two first-time hosts — and two two-time Oscar nominees — are coming to Studio 8H.

Saturday Night Live announced Tuesday that recent Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan will make their hosting debuts in April. After a recent hiatus, the show is set to return for three back-to-back episodes: First up, Maya Rudolph, former cast member and the show's current Vice President Kamala Harris impersonator, will host the already-announced March 27 episode, along with musical guest Jack Harlow.

Up next, Kaluuya will host the April 3 episode, after scoring his second Oscar nomination this week for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. He'll be joined by second-time musical guest St. Vincent.

Mulligan — who's also a two-time Oscar nominee, nominated this year for Promising Young Woman — will follow Kaluuya and host the April 10 episode. Kid Cudi will also make his SNL debut as musical guest.