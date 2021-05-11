Prodigal Son Canceled After 2 Seasons on Fox

It looks like there will be no more cases for Malcolm Bright to solve. Fox is pulling the plug on Prodigal Son after two seasons, EW has learned.

The decision to cancel the psychological crime drama instead of moving forward with a third season is said to have been a difficult one for the network, but ended up coming down to ratings. The final episode of season 2 — "The Last Weekend," which airs May 18 — will now serve as the series finale.