CBS nabbed the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the 2020 Academy Awards

More Than 17 Million People Watched Oprah's Interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The special that revealed blockbuster details about the way Meghan was treated by members of "The Firm" — a pejorative for Buckingham Palace — was also the night's top program, according to fast nationals from Nielsen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It earned a 3.6 ratings in adults 25-to-54 years old and a 2.6 among 18-to-49, making it the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020.

There were bragging rights on social media, too. The interview resulted in what CBS calls "12 billion potential impressions." The word Meghan trended in the U.S. for 12 hours, as well as #OprahMeghanHarry and Archie, the name of the couple's first child.

The special can be streamed for free, on demand, on the CBS App, and CBS.com. It will air this evening in Britain.