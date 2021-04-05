Christian Serratos Embraces Selena Quintanilla's Legacy in Selena: The Series Part 2 Teaser

Netflix announced the continuation of the series will be released a week ahead of schedule

"You heard her sing. Now you'll hear her voice," the streamer captioned a new teaser featuring Serratos and co-stars Noemi Gonzalez, Gabriel Chavarria, and Hunter Reese Peña performing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom."

Part 1 ended just as Selena's dad Abraham (Ricardo Chavira) discovers his daughter has been secretly dating Chris Perez (Jesse Posey) right under his nose while on tour. The family tour bus makes a pitstop on the road and dumps Chris at a rest stop leaving Selena in tears.

The continuation will reveal the "rise of Selena the superstar," according to series creator Moisés Zamora.

SELENA: The Series

"In part 1, we focused on the birth of Selena and Los Dinos through her family's point of view and Part Two, which has already been shot, is the rise of Selena the superstar," he told EW in December.

Fans can also expect to see Selena's secret wedding to Chris, and Yolanda Saldivar (Natasha Perez) enters the story fully befriending Selena and later taking her life, in the series' conclusion.

Natasha Perez revealed to EW ahead of the series premiere that Selena's death will be handled with the utmost care.