Killing Eve to End After Upcoming Season 4 — but Spinoffs Are Being Explored

When Villanelle suggested to Eve at the end of the season 3 finale of Killing Eve that they walk away from each other for good, audiences were rightly skeptical that idea would work. You'll find out next season… before they both walk away from you.

AMC Networks announced on Tuesday that Killing Eve would wrap up its killer cat-and-mouse spy games at the end of season 4. There's still a long time to wait before the farewell, however. Production on the eight-episode season 4 — which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic — won't begin until this summer, which will result in a 2022 debut.

Even then, though, you may not have to goodbye to the entire Eveverse. A "number of spin-off ideas" are being developed with Sid Gentle Films (which produces Eve) to broaden the universe beyond season 4, AMC Networks also revealed.

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, BBC America's sly thriller has unspooled the twisted tale of how British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) became obsessed with gifted Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) — and vice versa — as the body count piled up around them. The show landed on many critics' top-10 lists after season 1 and has netted 19 Emmy nominations to date, including two Outstanding Drama series nominations, three Lead Actress nominations for Oh, two for Comer (one of which resulted in a win), and two Supporting Actress nods for Fiona Shaw, who plays Eve's mercurial ex-boss Carolyn.

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," Oh said in a statement. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Added Comer: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"