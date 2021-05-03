Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy to Host Final Saturday Night Live Episodes of the Season

Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X will appear as musical guests

Saturday Night Live is wrapping up the season with two first-time hosts.

NBC announced Monday that Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy will host the final two episodes of season 46. Emmy winner Key will headline the May 15 episode, joined by "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo as musical guest. (Key, of course, is no stranger to sketch comedy and is an alum of Key & Peele and Mad TV. He's also starring in the upcoming AppleTV+ comedy series Schmigadoon!)

Meanwhile, The Queen's Gambit star and recent Golden Globe winner Taylor-Joy will host the season finale on May 22. She'll be accompanied by musical guest Lil Nas X, also making his Studio 8H debut.

After the SNL lineup was announced, the musician teased on Twitter that he'll perform his hit "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and debut a new song.

Key and Taylor-Joy's announcement comes as the show has been under fire for its next choice of host: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who's slated to emcee the May 8 episode with musical guest Miley Cyrus.