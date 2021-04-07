Jodie Turner-Smith's Anne Boleyn Takes the Throne in First Teaser for New Series

The three-part psychological drama will premiere on the U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 and follow Anne's final months before her famous beheading. There's not much to the 20-second-long teaser, but it continues to drum up hype for Turner-Smith's new role as a Black version of Anne, who was historically a white woman.

"I loved the script, and the humanity of the person at the centre of it," Turner-Smith told British Vogue of the role. "It resonated with me as a story about motherhood, having just had my own child, and it highlights the many ways in which female bodies were policed and politicised, and still are. In Anne's case, whether her body 'worked' according to the patriarchy's demands was literally a matter of survival… There's so much about her story that feels modern. It's one I can relate to as a Black woman, and it shows how little has changed in terms of our desire to tear down powerful women, to not let them live in their truth."