LeVar Burton is getting his shot.

The Star Trek actor is among the final group of Jeopardy guest hosts, the iconic quiz show announced Wednesday, who will close out the current 37th season. The lineup also includes Good Morning America co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, CNBC journalist (and former Celebrity Jeopardy champion) David Faber, and sportscaster Joe Buck.

It's a big moment for Burton in particular, who has long been vocal about his desire to step in to host the show, with a passionate group of fans backing his bid. (A petition urging Jeopardy's producers to name Burton the show's new host has nearly 250,000 signatures.) "I don't believe there is anyone out there who is better suited for this job than me," the actor previously told EW. "I think my whole career is an advertisement for being the host of Jeopardy."

The show has featured a rotating lineup of guest emcees since beloved longtime host Alex Trebek died in November, including former champion Ken Jennings, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and CNN's Anderson Cooper, who began his run on Monday.