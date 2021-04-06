Watch a '90s One-Hit-Wonder Girl Group Get Back Together in Trailer for Peacock's Girls5Eva

It's almost time for a reunion.

Peacock announced on Tuesday that its original comedy Girls5Eva will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, May 6. All eight episodes of the series, which follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s as they reunite 20 years later to give pop stardom one more shot, will drop at once.

From creator Meredith Scardino — and with Tina Fey producing — Girls5Eva follows four grown women as they try to balance spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and so much more as they chase their music dreams. The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps as the women who make up the titular group.

Additionally, Peacock released the official trailer for the show, which shows the Girls5Eva band trying to right the wrongs of their musical past by changing the message of their music, staying far away from their creepy old manager, and much more.