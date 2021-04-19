Ginny & Georgia Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The mother-daughter drama starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry will return for a second season

Ginny & Georgia are coming back for more.

On Monday, Netflix announced the renewal of its mother-daughter, coming-of-age drama — starring Brianne Howey as the inimitable Georgia and Antonia Gentry as her teenage daughter Ginny — for a second season.

"We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia," said showrunner and executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert in a joint statement. "We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can't wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2."

Ginny and Georgia Credit: Netflix

The new season will consist of 10 hourlong episodes and will pick up after the season one cliffhanger ending that saw Ginny and her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) speed off into the horizon on Georgia's old motorcycle, after discovering more of Georgia's secret and potentially murderous past.

"Where we always wanted season 1 to end was with Ginny protecting her mom, but by doing so, having blood on her hands," Lampert previously told Entertainment Weekly of Ginny's decision to follow in her mom's footsteps and run from her problems.