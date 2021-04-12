A new trailer previews what's to come in the final two episodes of the Disney+ series' debut season

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Midseason Trailer Tees Up a Showdown with the New Captain America

It looks like Sam Wilson is ready to claim what's his.

A new trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, previewing what's to come in the final two episodes of its debut season, sets up a showdown between our heroes, Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and the new Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

"You don't want to do this," John warns the duo as they stand before him, prepared to fight.

"Yeah, we do," Bucky says.

Spoiler warning — although, if you're watching the trailer, which recaps many of the big moments from the show thus far, you've probably been keeping pace every week — it appears Sam and Bucky are taking action after John took a life in episode 4.

After initiating a battle with Karli (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag-Smashers that resulted in the accidental death of Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett), Cap, now juiced up on super-soldier serum, used the shield to kill Karli's associate Nico (Noah Mills) in front of a cellphone-equipped crowd of civilians.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Image zoom Credit: Marvel Entertainment

All season long, it's been a question for Sam, whether to fulfill Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) wishes and pick up the shield. He didn't want to, feeling like it belonged to Steve and not him. This only became more complicated when he learned of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), a Black soldier who was secretly subjected to brutal experimentation with the serum. But now that John has claimed a life, something Steve always tried to avoid, it's a different story.

"We don't want anyone else to get hurt," Sam tells John.

If you've been keeping tabs on past trailers, you can probably piece together what happens based on the footage from previews that we haven't seen on the show yet.