Edie Falco to Play Hillary Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Four-time Emmy winner Edie Falco will play the First Lady and future Secretary of State in the Ryan Murphy anthology series on FX, EW has learned.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star will feature opposite Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, while the impressive cast also includes Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter. The season is based on the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, by Jeffrey Toobin.

The show is executive-produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Paulson, Richard Shepard, Murphy, and Lewinsky. Shepard is also directing this season, which is currently in production. Paulson told EW she's been filming Impeachment simultaneously with season 10 of American Horror Story.

Falco is coming off of playing Abigail "Tommy" Thomas in the CBS drama Tommy. The actress won three Emmys and two Golden Globes for the role of Carmela Soprano on HBO's The Sopranos, and won her fourth Emmy for Jackie Peyton in Showtime's Nurse Jackie.