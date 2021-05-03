Alexander Skarsgård Joins Succession in 'Confrontational' Role for Season 3

The Godzilla vs. Kong and True Blood star will play a tech company CEO on the HBO drama

Alexander Skarsgard must enjoy titanic battles.

It was announced today that the Godzilla v. Kong actor is joining the cast of Succession for season 3 of the acclaimed HBO show about the warring Roy clan. Skarsgard will play the role of Lukas Matsson, who is described as "a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Season 3 of Succession opens with Brian Cox's media tycoon Logan Roy in a perilous position after being ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season 2.

Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Succession also stars Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyn, and J. Smith-Cameron, among others.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.