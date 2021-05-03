Alexander Skarsgård Joins Succession in 'Confrontational' Role for Season 3
Alexander Skarsgard must enjoy titanic battles.
It was announced today that the Godzilla v. Kong actor is joining the cast of Succession for season 3 of the acclaimed HBO show about the warring Roy clan. Skarsgard will play the role of Lukas Matsson, who is described as "a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO."
Season 3 of Succession opens with Brian Cox's media tycoon Logan Roy in a perilous position after being ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season 2.
Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.
Succession also stars Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyn, and J. Smith-Cameron, among others.
Skarsgard recently wrapped production on director Robert Eggers' The Northman, on which he is also producer.
