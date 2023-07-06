Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Wishes Him a Happy Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Happiness'

Happy birthday, Sylvester Stallone!

The actor's wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone posted a touching tribute to her husband of 26 years on Instagram Thursday to mark his 77th birthday, including a solo shot of Stallone with their dog and a selfie of the couple.

Another photo showed the pair posing with their three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21.

"Happy Birthday my love!!! You bring so much happiness, laughter and love to our beautiful family!" Jennifer, 54, wrote in her caption.

Jennifer's post came two days after the Rocky actor shared a festive shot for the holiday in which he wore red, white and blue novelty sunglasses and he posed for a selfie with his wife.

"A very very happy fourth of July!" Stallone wrote.

The Stallone family marked Sistine's 25th birthday on June 27. "Happy birthday to our incredible Sistine. you are an amazing daughter, we love you!" Stallone wrote in a caption under a photo of his middle daughter.

"On the next picture, SISTINE on the right, shows you her broadcasting chops!" the actor added, referencing a video in the post's carousel that appeared to show a young Sistine delivering a news report.



Meanwhile, Jennifer wrote in her Instagram post's caption that she considers herself "the luckiest mom in the whole world" as she shared a number of photos of Sistine over the years — including one throwback 1998 image of the couple's daughter sitting with Sylvester in one of his race cars.

"You are and amazing, kind, beautiful, hard-working, athletic and a compassionate person! You are loyal, sensitive, and bring immense happiness to our family!" the mother of three added in her birthday tribute to Sistine. "I love you so much my sweet baby girl!"

From L: Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone and Sophia Stallone. Jennifer Flavin Stallone/ Instagram

Stallone and Jennifer previously announced their intention to divorce in August but ended up reconciling the following month.

During a recent episode of their show The Family Stallone, the actor wrapped filming Tulsa King and returned to Florida to be with his family, where he supported Jennifer at the launch of her new skincare line.

“She is a doer,” Stallone said of his wife. “She gets things done.”

The Expend4bles actor continued expressing his love for his family at Jennifer’s launch event, telling an attendee, “I want to do everything with my family. That’s all I give a s--- about.”

“Jen and my careers have been so crazy for so long,” Stallone added in an interview. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter of life, slowing down for a change to spend some time with my girls. I won’t be around forever, and I certainly want to leave them with fine thoughts of their father — that he did the best he could to make their life as fruitful as possible.”