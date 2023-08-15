Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer Flavin a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo

Sylvester Stallone is celebrating his wife Jennifer Flavin for her special day.

To toast to her 55th birthday, the Rocky actor shared a photo to Instagram that featured his wife wearing a pretty floral dress and cuddling one of their dogs while smiling at the camera.

"Happy birthday to my incredible wife, Jennifer!!!" Stallone, 77, captioned the sweet post.

Two of the couple's daughters — Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21 — also shared their own tributes to their mom for her big day on Monday.

Scarlet posted a photo of a purple cake that read "LEO MAMA" and boasted a single candle, while Sistine share a series of snapshots including a throwback of her Flavin and one of the birthday gal with three of the family's dogs.

"Happy birthday mama," Sistine wrote alongside two heart emojis atop one image of Flavin surrounded by multiple floral arrangements.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Birthday tributes from Jennifer Flavin's daughters. Sistine Stallone/Instagram; Scarlet Stallone/Instagram

Flavin and Stallone, who wed in May 1997, reconciled last September after Flavin filed for divorce the previous month.

"Let's just say that it was a very tumultuous time," Stallone said of their separation in an interview with The Sunday Times.

He added, "There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn."



Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin on May 11, 2023, in New York City. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Last month, Flavin — who also shares daughter Sophia, 26, with Stallone — posted a touching tribute to her husband of 26 years on Instagram to mark his 77th birthday.

One photo showed the pair posing with their three daughters, while others included a solo shot of Stallone with their dog and a selfie of the couple.

"Happy Birthday my love!!! You bring so much happiness, laughter and love to our beautiful family!" Flavin wrote in her caption.

Back in May, the Expend4bles actor shared a throwback family photo in honor of his wife on Mother's Day, writing, "Happy Mothers Day to the greatest mother who raised the greatest daughters !!! We all love you ... "

Said Flavin in a comment, "I love my beautiful family! I’m incredibly blessed to have you and our wonderful girls! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."