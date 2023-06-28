Sylvester Stallone, Wife Jennifer Celebrate Daughter Sistine's 25th Birthday: You 'Bring Immense Happiness to Our Family'

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are wishing their daughter Sistine a happy birthday!

On Tuesday, the Rocky star, 76, and Flavin, 54, each shared birthday tributes on their respective Instagram pages to mark Sistine's 25th birthday.

"Happy birthday to our incredible Sistine 💣 you are an amazing daughter, we love you!" Sylvester wrote in a caption under a photo of his second youngest daughter.

"On the next picture, SISTINE on the right , shows you her broadcasting chops!" the actor added, referencing a video in the post's carousel that appeared to show a young Sistine delivering a news broadcast.



Meanwhile, Flavin wrote in her Instagram post's caption that she considers herself "the luckiest mom in the whole world" as she shared a number of photos of Sistine over the years — including one throwback 1998 snap of the couple's daughter sitting with Sylvester in one of his race cars.



"You are and amazing, kind, beautiful, hard-working, athletic and a compassionate person! You are loyal, sensitive, and bring immense happiness to our family!" Flavin added in her birthday tribute to Sistine. "I love you so much my sweet baby girl!❤️❤️❤️Mom"



Sistine, who in recent episodes of The Family Stallone was seen working on a screenplay that got picked up by MGM, responded to both her parents in the comments.

"Best mom ever❤️I love you!!!" she wrote in response to Flavin's post. Flavin additionally shared a photo of Sistine holding a birthday cake adorned with lit candles to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.



In addition to Sistine, Sylvester and his wife of 26 years share daughters Sophia, 26, and Scarlet, 21. The Tulsa King actor also shares sons Sage and Seargeoh from his first marriage with actress Sasha Czack.



“Jen and my careers have been so crazy for so long,” Sylvester recently explained in an interview during an episode of the family's Paramount+ reality series. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter of life, slowing down for a change to spend some time with my girls. I won’t be around forever, and I certainly want to leave them with fine thoughts of their father — that he did the best he could to make their life as fruitful as possible.”



Sistine has dabbled in acting and filmmaking, earning acting credits in the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and 2019's 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, per her IMDb page. The movie database identified the film Sistine wrote a screenplay for as Scavenger Hunt, which it describes as a horror movie directed by filmmaker Elle Callahan.

