Sylvester Stallone, Wife Jennifer Celebrate Daughter Sistine's 25th Birthday: You 'Bring Immense Happiness to Our Family'

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin share daughters Sophia, 26, and Scarlet, 21, in addition to Sistine, who turned 25 on Tuesday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallon
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin pose with their daughter Sistine Stallone The Family Stallone Red Carpet & Reception at Torrisi Bar and Restaurant on May 11, 2023 in New York City . Photo:

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are wishing their daughter Sistine a happy birthday!

On Tuesday, the Rocky star, 76, and Flavin, 54, each shared birthday tributes on their respective Instagram pages to mark Sistine's 25th birthday.

"Happy birthday to our incredible Sistine 💣 you are an amazing daughter, we love you!" Sylvester wrote in a caption under a photo of his second youngest daughter.

"On the next picture, SISTINE on the right , shows you her broadcasting chops!" the actor added, referencing a video in the post's carousel that appeared to show a young Sistine delivering a news broadcast.

Meanwhile, Flavin wrote in her Instagram post's caption that she considers herself "the luckiest mom in the whole world" as she shared a number of photos of Sistine over the years — including one throwback 1998 snap of the couple's daughter sitting with Sylvester in one of his race cars.

"You are and amazing, kind, beautiful, hard-working, athletic and a compassionate person! You are loyal, sensitive, and bring immense happiness to our family!" Flavin added in her birthday tribute to Sistine. "I love you so much my sweet baby girl!❤️❤️❤️Mom"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sistine, who in recent episodes of The Family Stallone was seen working on a screenplay that got picked up by MGM, responded to both her parents in the comments.

"Best mom ever❤️I love you!!!" she wrote in response to Flavin's post. Flavin additionally shared a photo of Sistine holding a birthday cake adorned with lit candles to her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

In addition to Sistine, Sylvester and his wife of 26 years share daughters Sophia, 26, and Scarlet, 21. The Tulsa King actor also shares sons Sage and Seargeoh from his first marriage with actress Sasha Czack.

“Jen and my careers have been so crazy for so long,” Sylvester recently explained in an interview during an episode of the family's Paramount+ reality series. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter of life, slowing down for a change to spend some time with my girls. I won’t be around forever, and I certainly want to leave them with fine thoughts of their father — that he did the best he could to make their life as fruitful as possible.”

Sistine has dabbled in acting and filmmaking, earning acting credits in the 2021 movie Midnight in the Switchgrass and 2019's 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, per her IMDb page. The movie database identified the film Sistine wrote a screenplay for as Scavenger Hunt, which it describes as a horror movie directed by filmmaker Elle Callahan.

Related Articles
America Ferrera Wishes Her Husband Happy Anniversary in Sweet Post: 'My Person and Home For 18 Years'
America Ferrera Pens Sweet 12th Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Husband Ryan Piers Williams: 'My Person'
Daisy Ridley, Tom Bateman
Daisy Ridley and Husband Tom Bateman Hold Hands Following London 'Indiana Jones 5' Premiere
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Hopes to ‘Hold On to as Much as He Can’ amid Expensive Divorce (Exclusive Source)
Gabourey Sidibe Has a Hilarious Fail Trying to Use Boob Tape
Gabourey Sidibe Shares Her Hilarious Fashion Tape Fail on Instagram: 'I Think I Need to Take a Class'
Sophia Culpo, Braxton Berrios, and Alix Earle
Sophia Culpo Deletes TikTok Seemingly Shading Ex Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle: 'Not That Deep'
Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest
Why Selena Gomez Unfollowed Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Others on Instagram: Source (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Swam 'with Whales and Sharks' on Vacation with Lala Anthony
Happy Gilmore
Adam Sandler Tweets to Real-Life Happy Gilmore, Whose Nickname Was Inspired by Movie: 'Pulling for You'
Kylie Jenner bikni pic
Kylie Jenner Is Red-Hot in New Bikini Photos: 'Summer Feeling'
Nicole Kidman arrives with husband Keith Urban on the red carpet for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012
Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Snap with Keith Urban to Mark 17 Years Married: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Celebrates Son Jack's 6th Birthday: 'My Favorite Human Being'
Cate Blanchett, alongside the Sparks, performs on the Park Stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 3, UK
Cate Blanchett Rocks Out During Surprise Appearance at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
Joan Collins Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Katy's Birthday: 'Proud Mother'
Joan Collins Celebrates 'Beautiful' Daughter Katy's 51st Birthday: 'Proud Mother'
Porsha Williams Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday
Porsha Williams Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Thong Bikini: 'So Blessed'
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'