Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home

Sylvester Stallone is happy to give in to Adele's wishes — when it comes to her purchasing his home!

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Monday, the Rocky star, 76, said that when the English singer agreed to buy his Beverly Hills mansion in 2022, she wanted him to leave the statue of his iconic Rocky Balboa character and that anything less would "blow the whole deal."

Stallone had wanted to take the statue with him, per the WSJ, "But [Adele] said, 'That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal,' he recounted. "She wanted the statue."

The 16-time Grammy winner, 35, got her way in the end and Stallone even said he has been following Adele's renovations ever since the reported $58 million sale. "[I] like what she's doing, she's making it gorgeous."



Sylvester Stallone Home. Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

The 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom and 3-half-bathroom Mediterranean-style home was first built in 1994 by architect Edward Granzbach and covers 21,000 sq. ft. The secluded property, located in the esteemed Beverly Park neighborhood, is surrounded by a massive patio and rolling hills on the park-like grounds.

However, the statue is apparently what sealed the deal for Adele, indicating the English singer is a big fan of the Hollywood success story. Rocky won three Oscars including Best Picture, and became the highest-grossing film of 1976. It also spawned a series of sequels and spinoffs.

Per CBS Sports, the San Diego Hall of Champions museum, which closed in 2017, originally housed the iconic statue of Stallone's character.

The 12 1/2 foot 1,800-pound sculpture of Balboa punching the air is an exact replica of the Rocky statue by A. Thomas Schomburg, who created the original statue near the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the legendary film. Stallone then purchased the replica for $403,657, ESPN confirmed at the time on the SCP auctions sale.

David Kohler, president of SCP auctions, told ESPN that the artwork is a "symbol of hope."

"The Rocky statue is an enduring symbol of hope and a reminder that an underdog can become a champion through hard work, determination and hustle. We are thrilled that this statue now resides with Rocky's creator, Sylvester Stallone."