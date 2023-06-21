Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home

The 'Rocky' icon said that he had wanted to take the statue with him when left his Beverly Hills mansion.

By
Published on June 21, 2023 11:25AM EDT
Sylvester Stallone Says Adele Insisted on Having His Rocky Statue When She Bought Home
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty, Jim Dyson/Redferns

Sylvester Stallone is happy to give in to Adele's wishes — when it comes to her purchasing his home!

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Monday, the Rocky star, 76, said that when the English singer agreed to buy his Beverly Hills mansion in 2022, she wanted him to leave the statue of his iconic Rocky Balboa character and that anything less would "blow the whole deal."

Stallone had wanted to take the statue with him, per the WSJ, "But [Adele] said, 'That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal,' he recounted. "She wanted the statue."

The 16-time Grammy winner, 35, got her way in the end and Stallone even said he has been following Adele's renovations ever since the reported $58 million sale. "[I] like what she's doing, she's making it gorgeous."

Sylvester Stallone Home for Sale
Sylvester Stallone Home. Anthony Barcelo/Barcelo Photography

The 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom and 3-half-bathroom Mediterranean-style home was first built in 1994 by architect Edward Granzbach and covers 21,000 sq. ft. The secluded property, located in the esteemed Beverly Park neighborhood, is surrounded by a massive patio and rolling hills on the park-like grounds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, the statue is apparently what sealed the deal for Adele, indicating the English singer is a big fan of the Hollywood success story. Rocky won three Oscars including Best Picture, and became the highest-grossing film of 1976. It also spawned a series of sequels and spinoffs.

Per CBS Sports, the San Diego Hall of Champions museum, which closed in 2017, originally housed the iconic statue of Stallone's character.

The 12 1/2 foot 1,800-pound sculpture of Balboa punching the air is an exact replica of the Rocky statue by A. Thomas Schomburg, who created the original statue near the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the legendary film. Stallone then purchased the replica for $403,657, ESPN confirmed at the time on the SCP auctions sale.

David Kohler, president of SCP auctions, told ESPN that the artwork is a "symbol of hope."

"The Rocky statue is an enduring symbol of hope and a reminder that an underdog can become a champion through hard work, determination and hustle. We are thrilled that this statue now resides with Rocky's creator, Sylvester Stallone."

Related Articles
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cut Price of L.A. Mansion to $20 Million After 5 Months on Market — See Inside
Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren
Dolph Lundgren Responds After Sylvester Stallone Slams Him Over 'Rocky' Spinoff: We're 'in Touch'
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone's Life in Photos
Spiderman - 2002
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake
US actor-director-producer Michael B. Jordan arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Creed III at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, on February 27, 2023.
Michael B. Jordan's 'Creed III' Has Biggest Sports Film Domestic Opening Ever with Historic $58.6M
ALTADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Joseph Chahayed, 74, left, owner of Joes Service Station, now an ExxonMobil franchise, sold the winning Powerball ticket worth more than $2 billion, gives an interview to a news organization on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Altadena, CA. Chahayed will be receiving a $1-million bonus check for selling the $2.04-billion jackpot-winning ticket. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Second Million-Dollar Home in a Month
Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren
Sylvester Stallone Slams Dolph Lundgren, 'Parasite Producers' Over 'Rocky' Spinoff Film 'Drago'
EXCLUSIVE: Edwin Castro the $2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Rakish Hollywood Hills Mansion
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $26 Million L.A. Mansion Amid Lawsuit Over Winnings
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Everything to Know About 'Creed III'
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Relationship Timeline
SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in AIR
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
I'm a Virgo
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
piers brosnan home
A-Listed! The Most Expensive Celebrity Homes Bought and Sold This Year