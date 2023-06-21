Sylvester Stallone, 76, Reveals the Drugstore Skincare Brand He Uses to Keep His Skin in ‘Good Shape’

In a new interview with 'The Wall Street Journal,' the actor got real about his simple skincare routine

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on June 21, 2023 01:20PM EDT
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty


Sylvester Stallone has some valuable beauty tips up his sleeve. 

The Samaritan actor has no doubt spent years in the makeup chair on and off set. Now, he’s ready to share his take on skin care

While speaking to The Wall Street Journal for his new cover story, released Wednesday, the 76-year-old star revealed some of the hero products currently in his stash — and if you're interested in adding them to your routine, you actually don’t have to look that far. 

“Nivea is the best. The heavy stuff—you can’t go out, you can’t go anywhere, you’re completely white until it sinks in,” shared Stallone after he was asked about his favorite products, some of which he sends to his youngest daughter Scarlet on their series The Family Stallone

Skin, to Stallone, “is very important” and he makes sure to “spend a lot of time trying to keep the skin in pretty good shape.” 

He also can't go without the trusted Biologique Recherche. “That’ll cost you a little bit. I use that a lot,” he shared of his high-end option.  

Another thing he takes pretty seriously is his workout attire, which sometimes includes an interesting choice of headgear. 

“I do things like that just to keep it interesting. I’ll be in headbands, I’ll be in a top hat, in cowboy hats, just to break the doldrums. It’s really hard to work out alone,” he noted. 

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

In February, Paramount+ announced that the new eight-part docuseries — starring the three-time Academy Award nominee, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, which premiered in May. 

Amidst the antics of the show lies some honest revelations revolving around Stallone and Flavin’s marriage. The two announced their divorce in August but reconciled the following month

“Jen and my careers have been so crazy for so long,” Stallone explained in an interview on the latest episode. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter of life, slowing down for a change to spend some time with my girls. I won’t be around forever, and I certainly want to leave them with fine thoughts of their father — that he did the best he could to make their life as fruitful as possible.”

Jennifer, 54, looked forward to the new chapter as well. “It’s like we can start living again,” she told Sylvester.

