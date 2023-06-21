Entertainment TV Sylvester Stallone Looks Forward to a 'New Chapter of Life' with Wife Jennifer: 'I Won't Be Around Forever' On Wednesday's episode of 'The Family Stallone,' the actor took stock of his place in life after 'Tulsa King' wrapped filming in August 2022 By Dana Rose Falcone Dana Rose Falcone Instagram Twitter Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 10:41AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty The Tulsa King considers himself a family man.In Wednesday’s episode of The Family Stallone, Sylvester Stallone wrapped filming Tulsa King and returned to Florida to be with his family, where he supported his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone at the launch of her skincare line.“She is a doer,” the actor, 76, said of his wife since 1997. “She gets things done.” Sylvester Stallone Was Wistful Before Separation, Recalling 'Jolt' of First Meeting with Wife Jennifer Flavin Sylvester continued expressing his love for his family at Jennifer’s launch event.“I want to do everything with my family,” he told an attendee. “That’s all I give a s--- about.” Sly couldn’t wait to relax at home after a grueling shooting schedule in Oklahoma.“Jen and my careers have been so crazy for so long,” he explained in an interview. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter of life, slowing down for a change to spend some time with my girls. I won’t be around forever, and I certainly want to leave them with fine thoughts of their father — that he did the best he could to make their life as fruitful as possible.” Stefanie Keenan/Getty Jennifer, 54, looked forward to the new chapter as well. “It’s like we can start living again,” she told Sylvester.The Rocky star and his wife — who announced their divorce in August but reconciled the following month — proceed to spend time on the dock outside of their Florida home and go to lunch with their daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Joined by Their Daughters for Ralph Lauren Show Sophia and Sistine had been focused on their careers in this episode, with 26-year-old Sophia looking to write a book and Sistine, 24, working on a screenplay that got picked up by MGM. “Sophia being a Virgo is very analytical,” Sly noted. “Everything must be precise and well thought-out. Sometimes she overthinks things, where Sistine, she’ll just ram it, full steam ahead and consequence be damned. And hopefully it’ll turn out.” Jennifer announced the good news about Sistine’s screenplay at lunch and Sophia felt disappointed that her sister didn’t tell her right away when it happened. Sistine chose not to tell Sophia because she knew her older sister had been struggling to write her book. “It’s pretty nice that she has something going,” Sly told Sophia of Sistine. “You have something going, too.” Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic After Sophia received positive feedback from a possible publisher about her book, she felt better about her career trajectory. The whole family celebrated the good news on a tiki boat. “You do things that you feel good about doing,” Jennifer told her daughters. “And you kind of don’t care if someone judges you and you live your life.” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. New episodes of The Family Stallone drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.