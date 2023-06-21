Sylvester Stallone Looks Forward to a 'New Chapter of Life' with Wife Jennifer: 'I Won't Be Around Forever'

On Wednesday's episode of 'The Family Stallone,' the actor took stock of his place in life after 'Tulsa King' wrapped filming in August 2022

By
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 10:41AM EDT
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

The Tulsa King considers himself a family man.

In Wednesday’s episode of The Family Stallone, Sylvester Stallone wrapped filming Tulsa King and returned to Florida to be with his family, where he supported his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone at the launch of her skincare line.

“She is a doer,” the actor, 76, said of his wife since 1997. “She gets things done.”

Sylvester continued expressing his love for his family at Jennifer’s launch event.

“I want to do everything with my family,” he told an attendee. “That’s all I give a s--- about.” 

Sly couldn’t wait to relax at home after a grueling shooting schedule in Oklahoma.

“Jen and my careers have been so crazy for so long,” he explained in an interview. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter of life, slowing down for a change to spend some time with my girls. I won’t be around forever, and I certainly want to leave them with fine thoughts of their father — that he did the best he could to make their life as fruitful as possible.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jennifer, 54, looked forward to the new chapter as well. “It’s like we can start living again,” she told Sylvester.

The Rocky star and his wife — who announced their divorce in August but reconciled the following month — proceed to spend time on the dock outside of their Florida home and go to lunch with their daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21.

Sylvester Stallone; Sistine Stallone; Scarlet Stallone; Sophia Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sophia and Sistine had been focused on their careers in this episode, with 26-year-old Sophia looking to write a book and Sistine, 24, working on a screenplay that got picked up by MGM.

“Sophia being a Virgo is very analytical,” Sly noted. “Everything must be precise and well thought-out. Sometimes she overthinks things, where Sistine, she’ll just ram it, full steam ahead and consequence be damned. And hopefully it’ll turn out.”

Jennifer announced the good news about Sistine’s screenplay at lunch and Sophia felt disappointed that her sister didn’t tell her right away when it happened. Sistine chose not to tell Sophia because she knew her older sister had been struggling to write her book.

“It’s pretty nice that she has something going,” Sly told Sophia of Sistine. “You have something going, too.”  

Sistine Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Rose Stallone
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After Sophia received positive feedback from a possible publisher about her book, she felt better about her career trajectory. The whole family celebrated the good news on a tiki boat.

“You do things that you feel good about doing,” Jennifer told her daughters. “And you kind of don’t care if someone judges you and you live your life.”

New episodes of The Family Stallone drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.

