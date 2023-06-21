The Tulsa King considers himself a family man.



In Wednesday’s episode of The Family Stallone, Sylvester Stallone wrapped filming Tulsa King and returned to Florida to be with his family, where he supported his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone at the launch of her skincare line.



“She is a doer,” the actor, 76, said of his wife since 1997. “She gets things done.”

Sylvester continued expressing his love for his family at Jennifer’s launch event.



“I want to do everything with my family,” he told an attendee. “That’s all I give a s--- about.”



Sly couldn’t wait to relax at home after a grueling shooting schedule in Oklahoma.



“Jen and my careers have been so crazy for so long,” he explained in an interview. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter of life, slowing down for a change to spend some time with my girls. I won’t be around forever, and I certainly want to leave them with fine thoughts of their father — that he did the best he could to make their life as fruitful as possible.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jennifer, 54, looked forward to the new chapter as well. “It’s like we can start living again,” she told Sylvester.



The Rocky star and his wife — who announced their divorce in August but reconciled the following month — proceed to spend time on the dock outside of their Florida home and go to lunch with their daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 21.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sophia and Sistine had been focused on their careers in this episode, with 26-year-old Sophia looking to write a book and Sistine, 24, working on a screenplay that got picked up by MGM.

“Sophia being a Virgo is very analytical,” Sly noted. “Everything must be precise and well thought-out. Sometimes she overthinks things, where Sistine, she’ll just ram it, full steam ahead and consequence be damned. And hopefully it’ll turn out.”

Jennifer announced the good news about Sistine’s screenplay at lunch and Sophia felt disappointed that her sister didn’t tell her right away when it happened. Sistine chose not to tell Sophia because she knew her older sister had been struggling to write her book.

“It’s pretty nice that she has something going,” Sly told Sophia of Sistine. “You have something going, too.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After Sophia received positive feedback from a possible publisher about her book, she felt better about her career trajectory. The whole family celebrated the good news on a tiki boat.



“You do things that you feel good about doing,” Jennifer told her daughters. “And you kind of don’t care if someone judges you and you live your life.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Family Stallone drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.