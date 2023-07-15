Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Share PDA During Italy Getaway After Calling Off Their Divorce

The pair were photographed laughing by the pool and holding hands during their trip

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
Published on July 15, 2023 01:12PM EDT
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin
Photo:

FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone are in good spirits nearly a year after calling off their divorce.

The couple, who have been married for 26 years, were photographed sporting big smiles as they cooled off in a pool and took a boat ride along the coast of Italy this week.

In one photo, the Rocky actor, 77, wrapped his arms around his wife, as the former model, 54, wrapped her hands around his arms.

In another shot, Sylvester could also be seen jokingly covering up his wife’s top with his hands as she appeared to let out a big laugh. 

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Jennifer was also photographed leading her husband to a poolside chair while holding his hands, and in another photograph, the pair shared some PDA, with Stallone wrapping an arm around Jennifer's shoulders as she placed a hand on his thigh while they relaxed in the same chair and chatted with a friend. 

The pair continued to show their love during a separate boat ride along the coast of western Italy as well.

In another set of photos taken, Sylvester could be seen dropping a sweet kiss on the top of Jennifer's head as they relaxed.

Earlier this month, Jennifer posted a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram to mark his 77th birthday, including a solo shot of Sylvester with their dog and a selfie of the couple.

Another photo showed the pair posing with their three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 25, and Scarlet, 21.

"Happy Birthday my love!!! You bring so much happiness, laughter and love to our beautiful family!" Jennifer wrote in her caption.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin leave The Polo Bar
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin leave The Polo Bar on a date night. James Devaney/GC Images

The pair's most recent outing takes places a little under a year after Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2022. The couple eventually called it off a month later, with Sylvester calling their split a “tumultuous time” in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn," he said.

During a recent episode of their show The Family Stallone, the actor wrapped filming Tulsa King and returned to Florida to be with his family, where he supported Jennifer at the launch of her new skincare line.

“She is a doer,” Sylvester said of his wife. “She gets things done.”

The Expend4bles actor continued expressing his love for his family at Jennifer’s launch event, telling an attendee, “I want to do everything with my family. That’s all I give a s--- about.” 

“Jen and my careers have been so crazy for so long,” Sylvester added in an interview. “I’m looking forward to a new chapter of life, slowing down for a change to spend some time with my girls. I won’t be around forever, and I certainly want to leave them with fine thoughts of their father — that he did the best he could to make their life as fruitful as possible.”

