Sydney Sweeney Steps Out for Stylish Date Night with Fiancé Jonathan Davino in New York City

Sydney Sweeney is looking chic out and about with her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The pair were spotted on the streets of New York City on Wednesday night after dining at Cathedrale Restaurant, both dressed head to toe in black.

The Euphoria star, 25, wore a cropped tuxedo jacket over a low-cut top and matching trousers with her hair up in a ponytail. Davino sported oversized shades and a denim jacket and jeans.

The 38-year-old Chicago restaurateur has been linked to Sweeney since 2018. Not long after she was seen with a diamond on her left ring finger in February 2022, PEOPLE confirmed their engagement.

While Sweeney has kept her relationship out of the spotlight and off social media, the actress told Cosmopolitan in 2022 why she won’t “date people in the spotlight.” Instead, she said, “I look for a best friend.”

“I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she added. "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back."

Sweeney has also alluded to previous relationships, saying in an interview with Magazine C that she “acted out” in high school following her parents’ divorce.

“The acting-out Syd tried to find love through boys,” she said. “I got myself into sometimes really unfortunate and even dangerous relationships… Being able to love yourself before allowing anyone else to love you — that's where true happiness and healthiness comes from.”

Last year she also opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her aspirations to balance an onscreen career with motherhood. "I want to have a family, I've always wanted to be a young mom," she said.

At the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, Sweeney was nominated in two different categories, for her work on Euphoria and the first season of The White Lotus. This May, she played American intelligence leaker Reality Winner in the HBO film Reality.

Sweeney will next star in Will Gluck’s R-rated romantic comedy film Anyone But You opposite Glen Powell, in theaters on Dec. 15. Playing supporting roles, according to Deadline, are Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.

In addition to returning to Euphoria as Cassie Howard, Sweeney is making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2024’s Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

Also on the horizon are the films Immaculate, which Sweeney will star in and produce, and Echo Valley, costarring Domhnall Gleeson and Julianne Moore.

