Sydney Sweeney Says 'I Don't Really Care' About Glen Powell Romance Rumors: 'Fun to Give It to 'Em'

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell costar in the romantic comedy 'Anyone But You,' in theaters Dec. 15

Tommy McArdle
Updated on August 9, 2023 02:50PM EDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Anyone But You" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

Sydney Sweeney knows what the people want!

As Sweeney, 25, appeared on the cover of Variety's latest Power of Young Hollywood issue, the Reality star touched on rumors that she and her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell had sparked an offscreen romance while they filmed the upcoming romantic comedy in Australia in the spring.

“It’s a rom-com,” she told the outlet in an interview conducted before Hollywood actors went on strike in July. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker."

"We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him," she said of Powell, 34. "We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’ ”

“They want it,” Sweeney added to Variety of fan reaction to the rumors that surrounded the making of the movie. “It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Sydney Sweeney, Variety cover, August 2023

Eric Ray Davidson for Variety

Sweeney and Powell posed together in photos she shared on Instagram on at least one occasion while Anyone But You — which she is an executive producer on — filmed in Australia. The duo also appeared together at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas in April to present footage from the movie, where she joked that she actually thought Powell was his Top Gun: Maverick costar Miles Teller "until the fourth day of shooting."

Rumors of an off-screen romance were further fueled by Powell's breakup with Gigi Paris in April, though a source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple "had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out" due to the distance necessitated by Powell's filming schedule.

Sweeney herself is engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino. She has said in the past that she prefers not to "date people in the spotlight" or in the entertainment industry.

“Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn’t emotionally internalize it," Anyone But You director Will Gluck told Variety of how the star handled rumors about her and Powell. "It was crazy, but after a while it became normal.”

Sweeney told PEOPLE back in May that filming Anyone But You was "just laughter 24-7."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 24: (L-R) Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney speak during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney speak during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter/Getty

"Literally, we were just having a great time every day," she added of her and Powell at the time. "It was a really, really fun experience."

"I enjoyed it a lot. ... I'm excited for it to come out," Sweeney said of the upcoming romantic comedy. At CinemaCon, she and Powell told an audience that the film's story revolves around "two people that hate each other."

The movie's cast also includes Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet and Hadley Robinson.

Anyone But You is in theaters December 15.

