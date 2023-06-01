Sydney Sweeney Puts a Modern Twist on 'Clueless' Style in a Mint Green Blazer with Socks and Heels

As if Sydney Sweeney couldn't pull this look off

By Zizi Strater
Published on June 1, 2023 12:33 PM
Sydney Sweeney Rocks 'Clueless' Style in Socks and Heels
Photo:

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Move over, socks and sandals; there’s a new girl in town.

Sydney Sweeney, 25, just wore socks with high heels and totally looked like she was straight out of Clueless. The Euphoria star walked into TODAY in New York City on Wednesday in an ensemble that could have been straight out of Cher Horowitz’s computerized closet in the 1995 film!

Sweeney’s look was just as on trend as it was a throwback — layering a retro-looking blazer over a coordinating button-up and white tie, adding a pleated mini skirt. The part that has everyone doing a double take? Strappy black heels worn over white ankle socks!

The retro Clueless vibes come from the blazer and pleated mini skirt combo — as that is exactly what the It girl of the '90s chick flick played by Alicia Silverstone wore that cemented her place as a style icon.

Sydney Sweeney Rocks 'Clueless' Style in Socks and Heels

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

However, instead of the yellow plaid moment from the movie, Sweeney opted for a two-toned white and mint combination. Also, in an updated runway-esque version of Cher’s thigh-high tights and white stilettos, Sweeney opted for black heels with contrasting white tube socks like all the cool girls are doing on TikTok.

Sweeney isn’t the only star to channel the cult-classic film lately.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In late May, Amanda Seyfried wore her own rendition of the iconic yellow plaid look while promoting her new movie The Crowded Room on Good Morning America.

The Mean Girls star, 37, wore a black top under her yellow plaid Smythe blazer that she rocked with matching Smythe shorts. She paired gorgeous black Kurt Geiger stilettos with the look. 

Cher in Clueless and Amanda Seyfried - matching outfits

Raymond Hall/GC;Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actress kept her makeup natural with rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip. Her long blonde hair was styled in wavy curls that she wore down her back and around her shoulders. 

Like Sweeney, Seyfried’s look was also an updated version of the highly replicated look. Other stars who have channeled the iconic outfit include Natalie PortmanHarry StylesAriana Grande and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope.

In contrast to the white crop top, yellow sweater, white heels, and thigh-high stockings, Seyfried went for a darker rendition with nothing but the black top and the dark-colored heels.

Related Articles
Greta Lee and Margot Robbie NY Premiere of 'Past Lives'
Margot Robbie Pairs Chic Business Suit with Black Bralette for 'Past Lives' Premiere in N.Y.C.
Mel B Shows her Body Confidence in Pour Moi Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mum Andrea
Mel B Owns Her Confidence in Swimwear and Lingerie Campaign with Daughter Phoenix and Mom Andrea
Kendall Jenner outfit
Kendall Jenner (Almost) Dares to Bare in Skintight LBD with Strategically Placed Flowers
Tia Mowry Says Her Haircut 'feels like a release of old memories'
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her 'Bittersweet' Haircut: 'Exciting Start to a New Era'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)
Kim Kardashian Admits She 'Couldn't Even Dress Myself' Before Dolce & Gabbana Creative Directing Debut
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps Calls Age-Shaming Comments on Her Bikini Pictures 'Irritating'
Amanza Smith Feud with Chrishell Stause
'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Says the Cast Pays for Their Own Show Wardrobe and Glam: 'We Turn It Up'
Kendall Jenner Rocks a Ultra-Sheer Blue Dress and Bikini On Vacation
Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Blue Dress and Cheeky Bikini While on Vacation
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic' and 'Unpredictable'
Naomi Osaka Partners with Meta for Digital Apparel Line She Describes as 'Eclectic,' 'Unpredictable'
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment
Katharine McPhee Foster Debuted a Brand New Blond-ish Bob
Katharine McPhee Debuts a Brand New Chin-Grazing Bob — See Her Hair Transformation!
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring from G Flip
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Put "Love on Top" and Beyonce Concert in London
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Have a Sweet Date Night at Beyoncé Concert: 'A Time Was Had'
Zooey Deschanel Is Unrecognizable in Blonde Wig and No Bangs;
Zooey Deschanel Is Practically Unrecognizable in Blonde Wig — with No Bangs!
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Tout
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere