Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart Step Out for Glam Double Date with Their Partners in Venice

Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart are living la bella vita in Italy!

The Euphoria star, 25, and her fiancé Jonathan Davino joined Reinhart, 26, and her boyfriend Jack Martin for a night out in Venice. The two couples were photographed holding hands and walking along a dock together as they made their way to the Miu Miu Women's Tales Committee party at Cipriani, which celebrates the fashion brand's women-directed short film series.

Lili Reinhart and boyfriend Jack Martin smile as they enjoy a night out in Venice. Billy Rosewood / SplashNews.com

It seems they all got the same fashion memo, as each of the four donned an all-black outfit for the event, part of the ongoing 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Reinhart opted for a black form-fitting dress with jeweled halter neckline and pointy-toe heels, with her hair styled in a braided updo, while Sweeney sported a black short-sleeved minidress with a sheer bodice and a flounced skirt. She pushed her long blonde hair back with a headban.d

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino hold hands in Venice. Billy Rosewood / SplashNews.com

Sydney and Davino, who have been linked since 2018, got engaged in early 2022. Though the actress has never commented publicly on her relationship, she was spotted in February 2022 wearing a large diamond sparkler on her left ring finger during an outing in Los Angeles. PEOPLE later confirmed that the pair was engaged.

The White Lotus star has previously spoken about her decision to keep her love life private.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," she told Cosmopolitan in January 2022. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino attend a New York Knicks game. James Devaney/Getty Images

Sweeney also shared what qualities she seeks in a partner. "I look for a best friend," she explained. "I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

Reinhart, meanwhile, has been dating Martin for several months. The couple was first romantically linked in April when the Riverdale star was spotted kissing Martin outside the Los Angeles airport, in photos obtained by Page Six.

In July, Martin appeared to confirm their relationship when he shared a carousel of photos of him and Reinhart traveling together. "Unbelievable, even egregious amounts of Smiling and Chilling," he captioned the post.

Last month, Reinhart paid tribute to Martin on his birthday, calling him "her cowboy," as she shared a photo on Instagram of her boyfriend wearing a western hat.

Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin were first romantically linked in April 2023. Jack Martin/Instagram

She also posted a snapshot of Martin enjoying a chocolate pastry for breakfast at a café. “I’ll split a pain au chocolat with you any day," she quipped in the caption.

She followed up with a third photo capturing the couple looking lovingly at each other as they posed by the ocean. “I’m so grateful for the light you’ve brought into my life,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, Mon petite.”