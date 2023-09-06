Sydney Sweeney Is a Leather-Clad, Rock-and-Roll Goddess in New Rolling Stones Music Video

Sydney Sweeney can now add music video muse to her resume.

The Euphoria actress stars in the Rolling Stones' newest video for "Angry," which just dropped today, and she's the epitome of a rock-and-roll queen.

While thrashing around in a convertible with the top down, Sweeney, 25, wears a leather bustier and studded hotpants, leather pants made out of cutout stars chained together over top of black tights and leather heeled boots.

She accessorized with a fingerless leather gloves, a choker and heavy back eyeliner to complete the grungy look. Her blonde hair, however, was as bright as ever, flowing around her in the wind.

Sweeney's stylist Molly Dickson originally teased her look back in July while they were filming.

“Can’t wait for you guys to see this music video 🖤🎶,” Dickson captioned a video of “Rock n Roll, Syd 🤘."

Molly Dickson/Instagram

Dickson, who has also styled stars such as Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Riverdale’s Cami Mendes, has worked with Sweeney to create some seriously stunning red carpet moments. The fashion pro has put together looks for the actress across the globe, including Miu Miu in Cannes, Schiaparelli for movie premieres in New York, and Armani for Cinemacon in Vegas.

Glen Oropeza, Sweeney's hairstylist for the video, also shared content from the day’s work, referring to Sweeney as a “music video babe.”

Marcus Haney

Sweeney shared a clip from the video to Instagram on Wednesday, captioning it simply, "THE ROLLING STONES," showing off her rock-and-roll vibe and her backseat dancing.

The music video comes on the heels of Sweeney's glam appearance at the Venice International Film Festival. She and her fiancé Jonathan Davino went out for a stylish double date with Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend Jack Martin earlier this week.



The two couples were photographed holding hands and walking along a dock together as they made their way to the Miu Miu Women's Tales Committee party at Cipriani, which celebrates the fashion brand's women-directed short film series.

Reinhart opted for a black form-fitting dress with jeweled halter neckline and pointy-toe heels, with her hair styled in a braided updo, while Sweeney sported a black short-sleeved minidress with a sheer bodice and a flounced skirt. She pushed her long blonde hair back with a headband.