Sydney Sweeney Says Angus Cloud 'Filled Every Room with Laughter' in Tribute to Late 'Euphoria' Costar

The 'Euphoria' actress posted a heartfelt tribute to her costar Angus Cloud, who died at age 25 Monday, writing that he was "an open soul, with the kindest heart"

Published on August 1, 2023 05:55PM EDT
Angus Cloud and Sydney Sweeney attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California
Angus Cloud and Sydney Sweeney attend the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party. Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sydney Sweeney is honoring her Euphoria costar and friend Angus Cloud following his unexpected death.

The Euphoria actress, 25, shared an emotional tribute to the late actor on her Instagram on Tuesday, calling it the “hardest thing” she’d ever had to post. Cloud died on Monday at just 25 years old.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” Sweeney wrote. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words.”

“You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same,” she continued. “This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you. 🖤”

To accompany the heartfelt caption, Sweeney shared a carousel featuring pictures of the two of them. She also included a candid shot of the actor smiling, a video of him waving a candle and singing along to Jay-Z’s song "Empire State of Mind" and a sweet photo of her, Cloud and their costar Maude Apatow together.

The actors starred alongside each other in seasons 1 and 2 of the HBO series. Sweeney played Cassie Howard, a popular girl struggling to cope amidst a messy series of relationships, and Cloud portrayed Fezco “Fez” O'Neill, a drug dealer with a sensitive soul underneath.

Angus Cloud and Sydney Sweeney
Angus Cloud and Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

In a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, Cloud’s family confirmed that he’d died earlier that day in his home in California. As of now, no cause of death has been released.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the actor’s family said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Sydney Sweeney and Angus Cloud
Sydney Sweeney and Angus Cloud.

Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Cloud’s unexpected death came only a week after his father’s, according to his family. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement added.

The family concluded their statement with: “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

