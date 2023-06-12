Sydney Sweeney Dishes on Her Favorite Comfort Meal, Calls the Classic Combo a ‘Childhood Staple’ (Exclusive)

The actress spoke with PEOPLE about her early childhood eating habits and her latest partnership with Bai

Published on June 12, 2023 10:05AM EDT
Sydney Sweeney
When it comes to her eating habits, Sydney Sweeney stays true to her roots.

The actress, 25, spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about her latest partnership with Bai and how her childhood shaped her current food and drink must-haves.

“When I was little I loved Shirley Temples, and I loved Sprite and my parents kept being like, ‘It's all you drink, it's all you drink. You need to drink water,’” says the Washington native. “And I think that they made a comment, they were like, ‘You couldn't drink water for a week.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I can watch me.’ And then I kept doing it.”

The Euphoria star says her affinity for staying hydrated is a mix of her parents’ challenge and her love of sugar. “I am kind of addicted to sugar. I love candy, and I love sweets. And because of that I was like, ‘Okay, if I drink water it'll balance it out.’ That's kind of been my justification for eating desserts and candy. It's like I have a healthy balance there,” she explains with a laugh. 

Sydney Sweeney Bai

courtesy Bai

The Reality actress continues, “And it's so good because then I started getting older, and I realized drinking water is great for your skin, and it's great for you as a person and your body and it's healthy. So it was a good thing my younger self started. I thank young Syd on the daily.”

Her childhood food favorites are not always the healthiest, she admits, but she still returns back to them. “I love Kraft mac and cheese and hot dogs — those were childhood staples,” she says. Sweeney, who reveals she doesn't drink alcohol, says her ideal night off includes the comfort meal.

“Sometimes I'll find myself making hot dogs and mac and cheese on a late night and watch a movie," she says.

Her overall routine and water-drinking habit makes her latest collaboration with Bai a perfect fit. The campaign also honors the brand’s newest flavor, Pilavo Pineapple Mango, which is one of Sweeney’s favorites because of a previous project.

“I absolutely love the Pilavo Pineapple Mango because when I was filming White Lotus, I ate pineapples like every single day. So whenever I drink it, it makes me go back to how amazing of a time I had on White Lotus,” she says, adding that the Brasilia Blueberry flavor is another fave because she grew up eating blueberries “all the time.”

The brand's collaboration with Sweeney will be celebrated on June 14 at the Baidration Boardwalk event in New York City. As an actor, the Handmaid’s Tale star doesn’t get much face-to-face time with fans, so she says she' excited for the event.

“I get to see people in passing or whenever I'm out, but being able to share an experience with people and hopefully get to know people more is definitely unique,” she adds.

For any Bai fans who can’t make it to the Big Apple, they can participate in the Baidration Challenge (starting Wednesday), a social media campaign in which fans can share their daily Bai drink in efforts to show their "commitment to flavorful hydration all summer."

