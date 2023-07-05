Sydney Sweeney Officially Debuts Her Blonder 'Sun-Kissed' Hair at Couture Fashion Week (Exclusive)

Sydney Sweeney has some blonde ambitions.

If there’s one thing the Euphoria star, 25, is known for, it’s her honey-hued locks – but that doesn’t mean she won’t push the envelope with her blonde-ness.

That’s why the Emmy-nominated star booked a session with celebrity hairstylist Rita Hazan in New York City, where she emerged from the pro’s salon with a new “golden, buttery, beachy” hue fit for the sunny season – and Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, when she attended the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, her fans were able to get a view of her latest bleached tresses from all angles.

While casually tousled during her vacation in Ibiza, according to photos shared to Sweeney's Instagram, the actress' freshly snipped and dyed style was worked into an Old Hollywood-like down hairdo parted to one side and textured with swooping ends.

“She wanted her hair to be light and bright for the summer,” says Hazan, who tells PEOPLE exclusively that Sweeney specifically pulled inspiration from her catalog of blonde shades while deciding on her updated style.

Swan Gallet/WWD

Sweeney had her mind set on a totally new vibe, Hazan noting that the White Lotus alum wanted to “change it up majorly” and to be very blonde (“She feels most like herself when she’s blonde,” Hazan shares of the star who has darker roots).

The expert was totally on board with Sweeney’s vision because, in her eyes, Sweeney is “the best blonde.” That look is perfect for her. It’s natural, sexy and fun.”

To switch-up Sweeney’s signature shade, but also stay true to it, Hazan created what she described as a “surfer girl” look akin to Jessica Simpson’s famous blonde hair tone.

To do so, she strategically placed the lightest blonde hue at the crown and around the face to mimic the way the sun naturally hits hair. She also gave Sweeney a blow-dry and a maintenance trim, the whole process coming together within approximately two hours.

Swan Gallet/WWD

Sweeney also committed to her side-swept, middle-parted butterfly bangs, which Hazan didn’t exclude from the hair-dyeing process. She says her technique for creating a “blended” look is prioritizing placement and understanding how the hair falls.

“I’m not a big fan of just doing ‘money pieces,’" Hazan says of the technique where the brightest highlights only frame the face. “I like for the hairline to be light, but it should also be blended with the rest of the hair.”

It all comes down to the individual and Hazan has a list of bullet points – such as one’s hair history, the desired end results as well as what is (and isn’t) doable – she has her clients walk her through before hitting the salon chair.

