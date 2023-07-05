Sydney Sweeney Officially Debuts Her Blonder 'Sun-Kissed' Hair at Couture Fashion Week (Exclusive)

“She feels most like herself when she’s blonde,” celebrity hairstylist Rita Hazan told PEOPLE

By
Andrea Lavinthal
Andrea Lavinthal
Andrea Lavinthal

Andrea Lavinthal has 20 years of experience as a writer, editor and content creator and has worked at PEOPLE since 2012.Before joining PEOPLE, Andrea worked at Cosmopolitan, Us Weekly and SiriusXM. 

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 05:27PM EDT
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Photo:

Swan Gallet/WWD

Sydney Sweeney has some blonde ambitions. 

If there’s one thing the Euphoria star, 25, is known for, it’s her honey-hued locks – but that doesn’t mean she won’t push the envelope with her blonde-ness. 

That’s why the Emmy-nominated star booked a session with celebrity hairstylist Rita Hazan in New York City, where she emerged from the pro’s salon with a new “golden, buttery, beachy” hue fit for the sunny season – and Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, when she attended the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture fashion show in Paris, her fans were able to get a view of her latest bleached tresses from all angles.

While casually tousled during her vacation in Ibiza, according to photos shared to Sweeney's Instagram, the actress' freshly snipped and dyed style was worked into an Old Hollywood-like down hairdo parted to one side and textured with swooping ends. 

“She wanted her hair to be light and bright for the summer,” says Hazan, who tells PEOPLE exclusively that Sweeney specifically pulled inspiration from her catalog of blonde shades while deciding on her updated style.

Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show on July 4, 2023

Swan Gallet/WWD

Sweeney had her mind set on a totally new vibe, Hazan noting that the White Lotus alum wanted to “change it up majorly” and to be very blonde (“She feels most like herself when she’s blonde,” Hazan shares of the star who has darker roots). 

The expert was totally on board with Sweeney’s vision because, in her eyes, Sweeney is “the best blonde.” That look is perfect for her. It’s natural, sexy and fun.” 

To switch-up Sweeney’s signature shade, but also stay true to it, Hazan created what she described as a “surfer girl” look akin to Jessica Simpson’s famous blonde hair tone. 

To do so, she strategically placed the lightest blonde hue at the crown and around the face to mimic the way the sun naturally hits hair. She also gave Sweeney a blow-dry and a maintenance trim, the whole process coming together within approximately two hours. 

Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show on July 4, 2023

Swan Gallet/WWD

Sweeney also committed to her side-swept, middle-parted butterfly bangs, which Hazan didn’t exclude from the hair-dyeing process. She says her technique for creating a “blended” look is prioritizing placement and understanding how the hair falls. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I’m not a big fan of just doing ‘money pieces,’" Hazan says of the technique where the brightest highlights only frame the face. “I like for the hairline to be light, but it should also be blended with the rest of the hair.” 

It all comes down to the individual and Hazan has a list of bullet points – such as one’s hair history, the desired end results as well as what is (and isn’t) doable – she has her clients walk her through before hitting the salon chair. 

Related Articles
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023
Florence Pugh Debuts Pink Buzz Cut in See-Through Gown at the Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week
Lee Pace attends the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Lee Pace on Pushing the Boundaries with His 'Sexy' Style: 'There's Not Just One Kind of Man'
Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023
Heidi Klum’s Skin-Baring Jean Paul Gaultier Gown Has the Most Daring Sky-High Slit
Camilla Cabello outfit roundup
Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!
Olivia Culpo Thanks Her âDamage Control Teamâ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party
Olivia Culpo Thanks Her ‘Damage Control Team’ for Saving Her Broken Dress Before Her Engagement Party
Emma Thompson attends the Giorgio Armani Priva Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Emma Thompson Nails the Barbiecore Trend in a Hot Pink Suit at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Fourth of July in Peach Swimsuit and Nameplate Necklace
Kaia gerber and Austin Butler coming out Costes in Paris
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands on Restaurant Date Night in Paris
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pose Together at Giorgio Armani Show During Paris Fashion Week
jen garner goggles
Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Simone Biles and Husband Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old' it's about this photo
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old'
Kristen Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out
Actress Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, Day to Night Barbie 1985
Margot Robbie Keeps Dressing Like an Actual Barbie Doll — and Fans Can't Get Enough
Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023
Cardi B Makes High-Fashion Appearance at Paris Fashion Show Amid Drama with Husband Offset