Sydney Sweeney and 'Anyone But You' Costar Darren Barnet Hang Out at L.A. Event: See the Photos!

Sydney Sweeney was celebrated this week for leading the latest class of young talent, which meant plenty of friends came out to support!

The actress, 25, was honored at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event alongside fellow honorees Noah Schnapp and Steve Lacy. She attended with her cousin, and among those who showed up to salute Sweeney was actor Darren Barnet — who will appear alongside the actress in the upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You.

The duo posed for some snaps on-site at Hollywood’s NeueHouse, where they also spent time with fellow castmates Michelle Hurd, Alexandra Shipp and Dermot Mulroney. "The reunion of the century," Barnet, 32, wrote on Instagram as he posed alongside the group.

While movie costar Glen Powell was missing from the reunion, he congratulated Sweeney on his Instagram Story, calling her a "Hollywood powerhouse."

During the event, the Euphoria star wore a shiny black leather dress and silver earrings, while Barnet opted for a red leather jacket, black pin-stripe pants and a white tank top.

Darren Barnet, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, and Sydney Sweeney pose together at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event. Darren Barnet/Instagram

On her Instagram page, Sweeney shared images from the night, including photobooth pics. "🖤 @variety thank you for including me in the class of 2023, it was such a great night," the star wrote in her caption.

"And also i just wanna thank my incredible team who've been by my side since day one, and my fellow cast mates who are like family now :) got so much love and appreciation for all of you," she added.

Barnet also shared a few wholesome pics with Sweeney, Shipp, Mulroney and Hurd on his own Instagram page, writing in his caption, "These people ❤️."

Sydney Sweeney and Darren Barney pose with fellow castmates at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Awards. Sydney Sweeney/Instagram

Back in May, Sweeney told PEOPLE that making the upcoming romantic comedy was a fun time. While chatting about her recently released film Reality, she explained that Anyone But You was "a completely different experience."

"It was just laughter 24-7. Literally, we were just having a great time every day," she said. "It was a really, really fun experience."

"I enjoyed it a lot. ... I'm excited for it to come out," Sweeney added.

Directed by Will Gluck — who is no stranger to the rom-com genre, having directed both Easy A and Friends with Benefits — the movie will revolve around "two people that hate each other," Powell, 34, and Sweeney explained at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

"Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell said in April, while Sweeney added his character is a real "a------."

"And what better place to put a nightmare and an a------ than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?" Powell said of the film, which was filmed in Australia.