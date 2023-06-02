Sydney Sweeney Says Her Father and Grandfather 'Walked Out' When the Family Watched 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney’s family was a little shocked when they first saw her Euphoria scenes.

In an upcoming interview for Sunday Today, the 25-year-old actress — who stars as Cassie — revealed that her dad and grandfather weren’t properly “prepared” to see her on the gritty HBO show, which often features nudity and sexual content.

In fact, she said, the two of them actually “walked out” the first time they tried to watch Euphoria.

“My mom visited me on set quite a few times, so she knew the story,” Sweeney said. “My dad didn’t. I didn't prepare my dad at all. … So he decided he was going to watch it without telling me, with his parents.”

“My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out,” she continued. However, she added that her grandmother — who she describes as a “big supporter” of hers — wasn’t as phased by the content and didn’t follow their lead.

“She’s a big fan of mine,” Sweeney said of her grandmother. “I bring her all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

The actress went on to discuss Euphoria’s massive impact with young audiences.

“It’s amazing. It’s become a part of the culture,” she said of the HBO hit. “I remember my brother, he was a freshman or sophomore in college, and they were throwing Euphoria-themed parties.”

“There’s so much [about] Cassie that I loved, especially in the beginning,” she said of her character. “I always tend to drift towards characters who might read one way on a page, and I like to find the layers to that character. … Finding the layers and the emotional depth to who she is and why she is, how she acts and what she thinks.”

“She’s a beautiful, broken character,” Sweeney continued. “I love playing Cassie, especially last season because she was so crazy. As an actor, that’s just so much fun to kind of stretch your legs and play characters that go insane and do all these crazy choices.”

“I'm really looking forward to seeing what Cassie does [in] season 3,” she added.

Euphoria was renewed for a third season in February 2022. However, new episodes aren’t expected until 2024 at the earliest. During an interview with Extra, Colman Domingo, who plays Rue's NA sponsor Ali Mohammed, promised season 3 would be “worth the wait.”

"We shoot these episodes in like, a month each. It takes a while," Domingo said. "It takes so long because there are a lot of frames. If you look at the show, there are a lot of tiny, tiny scenes. [Creator] Sam [Levinson] is very meticulous in such a gorgeous way."

Sydney Sweeney's Sunday Today interview with Willie Geist airs Sunday, June 4 on NBC News.





