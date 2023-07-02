All the Details on Sydney Sweeney’s New 'Beach Blonde' Hair Color (Exclusive)

The summer is just getting started but one star is already sporting a hair color that says, “I spent the last 92 days at the beach.”

On Tuesday, Sydney Sweeney, 25, entered the Rita Hazan Salon in N.Y.C. with a dark blonde hue and emerged a few hours later with sun-kissed streaks. She then debuted the look on Instagram for her 15 million followers while on vacation in Ibiza. The actress dropped a carousel of photos from her trip, captioned, "dream week photo dump." In the photos, fans got a glimpse of Sweeney's new lighter hair color while she soaked up the sun with friends.

“She wanted her hair to be light and bright for the summer,” says Hazan, who describes the Euphoria star’s new color as “a golden, buttery beachy blonde.”

To create a “surfer girl” effect, Hazan strategically placed the lightest blonde hue at the crown and around the face to mimic the way the sun naturally hits hair. “I’m not a big fan of just doing ‘money pieces,’" Hazan says of the technique where the brightest highlights only frame the face. “I prefer a more blended look.”

Sweeney, who recently starred in the film Reality, loved the results, says Hazan, who sent her home with a bottle of Ultimate True Color Shine Gloss in Sun-Kissed Blonde to keep her new hue shiny and vibrant in between appointments.

Sweeney isn’t the first star to go lighter this summer courtesy of Hazan. Last month the colorist gave longtime client Beyoncé a "sunwashed blonde" color because the superstar wanted something "dramatic and different" that would "give an extra wow factor” for her Renaissance tour, particularly during her signature hair flips.

"I looked at how her hair is going to fall and when she dances and I pulled the pieces that I thought would work best," Hazan says of perfecting the multidimensional shade. "It's like all the colors moving together in harmony."

