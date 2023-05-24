Sydney Sweeney and Her Fiancé Jonathan Davino Seen Leaving Cannes After Attending Festival Together

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino have been engaged since March 2022

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on May 24, 2023 01:03 PM
Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino are spotted departing Nice Airport
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino are all smiles after attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival together.

On Wednesday, Sweeney, 25, and her beau of almost five years Davino, 38, were spotted at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport in Nice, France, as they departed the country following their trip to the international film festival in nearby Cannes.

The couple both flashed smiles and sported sunglasses as they walked through the airport, as Euphoria star Sweeney wore pink sweatpants and a matching top for the flight ahead. Davino, a Chicago restaurateur, wore a navy blue polo shirt and dark beige pants at the airport.

Though Sweeney did not have a film premiere at Cannes, the actress hosted a dinner sponsored by the fashion brand Miu Miu, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Sweeney and Davino were first linked romantically when they attended Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party together. PEOPLE confirmed the couple were engaged in March 2022 after Sweeney was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger days prior.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney and Fiancé Jonathan Davino's Relationship Timeline

Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino are spotted departing Nice Airport

TheImageDirect.com

Prior to their appearances in Cannes, Sweeney and Davino were most recently spotted both matching in all-black while out for a stroll in New York City on April 28 after she attended an Armani Beauty event.

Sweeney has been open in the past about her desire to keep her love life private; she told Cosmpolitan in a Feb. 2022 cover story that she does not "date people in the spotlight."

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she said at the time. "I have a great support system."

Added Sweeney, "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.' "

Sydney Sweeney is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival

SplashNews.com

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney Says Filming 'Anyone But You' with Glen Powell Included 'Laughter 24-7' (Exclusive)

"I look for a best friend," she also said at the time. "I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

The actress has a number of upcoming film projects in the works, including the Sony superhero movie Madame Web and an upcoming romantic comedy titled Anyone But You, in which she costars with Top Gun: Maverick actor Glen Powell. She also plays Reality Winner, the former National Security Agency contractor who spent more than four years in jail for leaking classified documents to news media, in the new HBO movie Reality.

Reality begins streaming on Max Monday.

