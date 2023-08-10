Sydney Sweeney Says She Thought She'd Have Kids by Now: 'Always Wanted to Be a Young Mom'

"I love acting, I love the business, I love producing, I love all of it. But what’s the point if I’m not getting to share it with a family?” Sweeney shared

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 10, 2023
attends as Armani Beauty celebrates the launch of the My Way Refillable Parfum with Sydney Sweeney
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Armani beauty

Sydney Sweeney's life looks a little different than she thought it would.

While speaking with Variety three weeks before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, the 25-year-old actress discussed wrapping up her most recent film Echo Valley — which costars Julianne Moore — and opened up about how being famous has changed the trajectory of her life.

As she discussed achieving a career as long as Moore's, Sweeney said she would want "to find a really healthy balance," sharing that she "always thought I'd have a kid by now."

"I always wanted to be a young mom," she added. "I love acting, I love the business, I love producing, I love all of it. But what's the point if I'm not getting to share it with a family?"

"The time will come, and I'll have four kids," the star continued. "And they will come with me everywhere and be my best friends."

Sweeney is engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino, 38. She was first spotted with a diamond on her left ring finger on Feb. 28, with PEOPLE confirming the engagement on March 2.

The couple has been linked since 2018. (They were first photographed together in October 2018.) Davino's family owns a 14th Round and Finalbell, a device technology and packaging company.

Although she's never publicly commented about her relationship, Sweeney was on Cosmopolitan's cover for the first time in January and spoke about her decision to keep her love life out of the spotlight.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," she told the outlet. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

Sweeney continued, "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'"

And when asked what qualities she looks for in a partner, the star said, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

Sweeney and Davino were seen out in New York City in May, only hours after attending an Armani Beauty event. For their night out at Tao Hospitality Group's Sake No Hana on the Lower East Side, the couple matched in all-black looks.

Sweeney wore knee-high black leather boots and an oversized leather jacket over a short black dress and tights. Davino also rocked a black leather coat over a dark tee, jeans and black boots. In one of the shots from their Friday night frolic, Davino had his arm on Sweeney's back.

