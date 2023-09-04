Swizz Beatz Jokes 'DMX & Swizz Beatz on Vaca' as He Shares Photo of His Son Posing with DMX's Son

Beatz shared a photo of the two boys as they stood with their arms crossed on a beach

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 4, 2023 01:40PM EDT
swizz beats and dmx sons.
Photo:

Swizz Beatz/Instagram; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Swizz Beatz and DMX's kids are recreating their famous friendship.

On Sunday, the rapper, 44, shared a sweet photo to his Instagram of his son Genesis, 8, posing with his late friend and longtime collaborator DMX's son Exodus, 6 — who he shares with fiancée Desiree Lindstrom.

Crossing their arms and staring into the camera, the two stand together on a beach and mimic their famous fathers' longtime friendship.

"DMX & SWIZZ BEATZ on vaca😮‍💨😂🙏🏽🤍 ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," Beatz captioned the post.

In 2021, Beatz honored his late friend DMX while presenting at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards only a month after DMX died at age 50. "This year in hip-hop has been really hard," said Beatz at the time. "We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honor their lives, and I would like to honor my brother, DMX, the great."

"He made music with raw passion," Beatz continued. "He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. Following Tupac, he is the second rapper to have two No. 1 albums in one year. His legacy will forever be remembered."

The tribute came less than two weeks after Beatz announced on social media DMX's posthumous albumExodus. Beatz produced the album, which shares its name with DMX's youngest son.

Beatz shares two of his sons — Genesis Ali, 8, and Egypt Daoud, 12 — with wife Alicia Keys, 42. He is also dad to kids Prince Nasir, 22, Kasseem Jr., 16, and Nicole, 15, from previous relationships.

Earlier in August, Keys took the couple's son Genesis to see Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour, getting to go backstage to chat with the musician herself. "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" she wrote alongside a set of photos of Genesis and the "Cruel Summer" singer, 33.

"Genesis adores u 💜💜💜," she added, sharing some throwback photos of the two first meeting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the two musical talents were seated near each other.

