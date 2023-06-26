10 Stylish and Flattering Swimsuit Cover-Ups You Can Wear On and Off the Beach — All on Sale Now

Including breezy styles inspired by Heidi Klum and Chrissy Teigen

By
Nicol Natale
Published on June 26, 2023 09:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Swimsuit Cover-Ups Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Summer is officially here, and that means the next few weeks will be filled with pool days and beach getaways. While your closet may be full of swimsuits, it may be time to upgrade your cover-up collection, so you can look stylish and feel comfortable at the beach and beyond.

And Amazon has so many swimsuit cover-ups on sale that remind us of ones celebrities wear. Ahead of Prime Day, you can score customer-loved styles for up to 30 percent off. Included in the deals are best-selling options, like crochet dresses, comfy jumpsuits, and mesh cover-ups inspired by Heidi Klum, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner, and more.

Chrissy Teigen, Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens in beach coverups

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram,  Francois Glories/SIPA/Shutterstock, Kendall Jenner/Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens/ Instagram

If you want to look chic and feel comfortable at the beach, these no-fuss swimsuit cover-ups are what your summer closet needs. Read on for our favorite finds on sale at Amazon, starting at just $19.

Swimsuit Cover-up Deals at Amazon

Model and America’s Got Talent judge Klum enjoyed some relaxing time off in France following the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, and she wore a crochet dress while boarding a boat with Tom Kaultiz. If you loved her short and stylish crochet dress, the Sulozom Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up looks so similar. 

The dress has a simple pull-on style that’s easy to wear, and it’s made of lightweight polyester and viscose fabric that’s soft and breathable. In addition to white, you can get the dress in gorgeous colors, like green, black, and khaki — and it’s on sale for just $27 right now.

Amazon Prime Day Sulozom Swimsuits Cover Ups Crochet

Amazon

Buy It! Sulozom Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $26.99 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Teigen knows a thing or two about summer style. She recently discovered the perfect combination of cute and comfy when she layered a jumpsuit over a leopard swimsuit on Instagram — and this on-sale jumpsuit very closely resembles hers. 

The Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit has a baggy silhouette and wide-leg hem with a cropped ankle that makes it ideal for hot summer days. It features adjustable spaghetti straps for a custom fit, two side pockets, and an effortless pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy. The jumpsuit is machine-washable, and you can snag it in 40 colors, including pink, blue, and yellow.

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit with Pockets, $25.48 (orig. $31.85); amazon.com

Last summer, Vanessa Hudgens was spotted wearing an oversized button-down shirt as a swimsuit cover-up when she hit the beach. You can get a similar look with the Ekouaer Long-Sleeve Beach Cover-Up, which is 30 percent off right now. 

The top has buttons down the front and an oversized silhouette for a relaxed look that’s both stylish and comfortable. The versatile shirt can be worn over a swimsuit, layered over jean shorts, or tucked into white pants, making it an easy way to streamline your summer closet. One five-star reviewer called it “perfect for the beach or pool,” and it’s going for just $23. 

Amazon Prime Day Ekouaer Beach Bikini Cover-up Long Roll-up Sleeve Beach Shirt

Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Long-Sleeve Beach Cover-Up, $24.43 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Summer is in full swing, so now is a great time to add some lightweight cover-ups to your wardrobe. Shop more discounted best-selling swimsuit cover-ups below.

Amazon Prime Day WuLun Beach Cover Ups Short Sleeve See Through Gauze Sheer

Amazon

Buy It! WuLun Sheer Mesh Swimsuit Cover-Up, $18.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Ekouaer Cover Up Short Sleeve Beachwear Coverup

Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Short-Sleeve Beach Cover-Up, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $35.93); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover Up

Amazon

Buy It! Jeasona Crochet Swimsuit Cover-Up, $23.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Dokotoo Casual Short Sleeve Side Split Button Down

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Long Cardigan Swimsuit Cover-Up, $37.59 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Halife Vintage Style Loose Fit Tunic Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Halife Bohemian Tunic Dress, $27.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Amazon

Buy It! Bsubseach Crochet Cover-Up, $31.99 (orig. $41.59); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Ekouaer Swimwear Cover Up

Amazon

Buy It! Ekouaer Open Front Cardigan Swimsuit Cover-Up, $27.98 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

