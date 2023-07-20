We Tried the Official ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Margarita Recipe So You Can ‘Pour It Out’ with the Ladies for Season 3

It’s always margarita time in Serenity, North Carolina!

Sweet Magnolias is back for season 3 — and so are the cocktails. Based on the romance novels by Sherryl Woods, the show follows best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley), who “pour it out” (the drama that is!) over drinks in every episode. To ring in the new season, we tried “Helen’s Lethal Margaritas” from the official Sweet Magnolias cookbook.

The effortless recipe (below) is a collaboration between Woods and chef Teddi Wohlford. It only requires a handful of ingredients and is the perfect accompaniment to a vent sesh with any group of friends.

The star ingredient is frozen limeade concentrate, which provides the perfect amount of tartness. The small amount of triple sec required is definitely worth the extra bottle at the liquor store. (Keep it in your bar cart for many margs to come.) The orange-flavored liqueur adds more body and freshness to the citrusy drink. After just a couple sips, one thing was for certain: I’ll never use basic margarita mix again!

The Official ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Margarita Recipe. Courtesy Of Netflix

Since the ladies on the Netflix series enjoy different flavors of the cocktail each episode, this recipe is totally customizable if you prefer a different frozen concentrate. Orange juice, raspberry lemonade, and pink lemonade concentrates would all be fantastic.

And if you’d like a mocktail instead, the ice, frozen limeade concentrate and honey alone can make for a fun summer drink without any booze.

Pour it out like the leading ladies on the show and mix up your very own Sweet Magnolias margarita with the recipe below.

All 10 episodes of Sweet Magnolias season 3 are now on Netflix.

Helen's Margaritas

1 (6-oz.) can frozen limeade concentrate

3/4 cup tequila

1/4 cup triple sec or Grand Mariner

2 Tbsp. agave nectar or honey



Fill the container of a blender with 4 cups of ice. Add all ingredients. Secure lid on blender, and blend until smooth. Pour into 4 salt-rimmed margarita glasses.

Serves: 4