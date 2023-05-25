Listen up, Sweet Magnolias fans: your long-awaited return to Serenity is right around the corner!

Netflix announced Thursday that Sweet Magnolias’ upcoming third season will premiere in full on July 20. JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Maddie Townsend), Brooke Elliott (Dana Sue Sullivan) and Heather Headley (Helen Decatur) are returning to star alongside Chris Klein (Bill Townsend), Jamie Lynn Spears (Noreen Fitzgibbons), Justin Bruening (Cal Maddox), Carson Rowland (Tyler Townsend), Logan Allen (Kyle Townsend), Chris Medlin (Isaac Downey), Anneliese Judge (Annie Sullivan), Brandon Quinn (Ronnie Sullivan) and Dion Johnstone (Erik Whitley).

Not only did the streaming service release first-look images for the 10-episode installment, but they also shared the official synopsis of what's to come. It appears the story picks up right where things left off in season 2, which concluded with several major cliffhangers for our favorite Serenity residents.

Maddie and Cal's romance was flourishing, though Cal's anger issues were something of concern. But things took an ugly turn in the finale when the high school baseball coach punched an obsessive fan at Sullivan's restaurant, leading to Cal's arrest.

Per the synopsis, "Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path" following her beau's brawl.

The streamer also teases that Helen "faces difficult decisions about the men in her life." Helen's IVF journey was a big part of her season 2 storyline after she miscarried a child earlier on. All the while, her ex Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) re-entered the picture with plans of winning her back — and he eventually proposed to her in the finale. But at the same time, she had already been embarking on a new romantic journey with friend Erik.

Elsewhere in the season 3 summary, "Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation."

"Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas," the description concludes.

Other storylines to be explored in season 2 include Dana Sue's romantic reunion with husband Ronnie, which experienced a shakeup once a mystery woman entered the equation. Bill is also dealing with the discovery that he fathered Isaac with high school fling Peggy Martin (Brittany L. Smith).

Sweet Magnolias is based on author Sherryl Woods's book series of the same name. The show premiered on Netflix in May 2020, but season 2 — which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — didn't return until February 2022.

The series was renewed for a third season that May.

Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias premieres July 20 on Netflix.