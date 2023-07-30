Sweet Magnolias Is Serving Up the Best Southern 'Cool Mom' Style Inspiration on TV (Exclusive)

When Sweet Magnolias, a show about best friends Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue Sullivan (Brooke Elliott) and Helen Decatur (Heather Headley) and their lives in the fictional town of Serenity, South Carolina (think Charleston but less Southern Charm and more 7th Heaven), based on the romance novels by Sherryl Woods, premiered on Netflix in 2020, fans were captivated by the love affairs, breakups and the Jamie Lynn Spears of it all.

In addition to delivering a steady stream of soapy chaos (we could watch the BFFs “pour it out” over homemade margaritas for hours), Sweet Magnolias is also a surprising source of style inspiration thanks to costume designer Cameron Dale, who has worked on Pretty Little Liars and Hart of Dixie and spent the last three seasons cultivating the Sweet Magnolias characters’ wardrobes so that they look “rooted in reality” but also “aspirational and cute for the audience.” The result: elevated basics from brands like Madewell and Zara mixed with pieces from higher-end labels like Zimmerman, Ulla Johnson and Tanya Taylor.

For example, Dale says that the show’s resident “cool mom” Maddie wears sweats when she’s lounging around the house with her three kids and jeans (albeit $248 ones from Mother) with puff-sleeve blouses when she’s running errands in town. But she steps it up for work (she co-owns a spa) in Smythe suits and Veronica Beard separates and goes all out for date nights in flirty dresses by Alice + Olivia.

“You can see Maddie's rack [of clothing] across our costume office,” says Dale, who drew inspiration from Garcia Swisher’s real-life wardrobe. “It's all florals, pastels and denim and everything is soft and ruffly.”



Another Maddie signature is a headband. “It just adds something, especially on TV because the frame focuses on the face and statement necklaces are clearly out,” says Dale of the accessory.



On the other end of the style spectrum is Dana Sue, who, when she’s not in her chef uniform, rocks leopard print, jewel tones and boho-chic embellished kimono kaftans, not to mention one edgy leather belt after another. ”She's the cooler one of the group,” says Dale.

Power lawyer and San Francisco transplant Helen has the most luxe wardrobe, featuring pieces by Victoria Beckham, Missoni and Mary Katrantzou. We even spotted her carrying a Celine bag this season.



The trio’s respective styles were on full display in the finale at Dana Sue’s vow renewal ceremony where Maddie and Helen served as bridesmaids.

“They didn't want a wedding dress for Dana Sue, so we made a dress from scratch,” Dale says of the character’s gold sequin gown, which was accented with a star-studded belt. “She's a very specific actor and I know what shapes she prefers.”

The other two women were originally outfitted in complementary rust tones, says Dale, who had to pivot to shades of blue when she found out they’d be shooting the party scene in a barn with similar colors. For Maddie they landed on a “super special” Elisabetta Franchi dress that “we were all just blown away by,” says Dale. One hitch: the tulle skirt was so sheer that she had to order a second identical dress and use the skirt to create a lining. “We basically remade the whole thing, but it’s really gorgeous.”

Helen sparkled in a teal metallic look from Bronx and Banco. “When Heather tried on this dress she just lit up,” says Dale. “The movement, the color and the silhouette were a perfect fit for the vow renewal space. She is coming off a pretty traumatic breakup and I wanted Helen to have a sexier than sweet dress to finish the season." She accessorized with some sparkly stars in her hair from Anthropologie.

Of all the memorable looks the characters’ have worn, the ones that Dale gets asked about the most are Maddie’s Zimmerman dresses, which cost around $1,200 each. Her rationalization for the pricey pieces is that the characters are all successful in their respective fields and are of an age where they can splurge on their wardrobes.

"They have lovely houses and things, so to me [their clothing] doesn't feel out of place."

In real life, she recommends shopping the sales and mixing high and low like a true cool mom. “It’s fashion math,” she explains. “You spend on the nice Zimmerman dress, then you save because you have your trusty jeans you wear over and over.”

