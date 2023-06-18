'Sweet Magnolia' Star Carson Rowland Expecting First Baby with Wife Maris: 'So Blessed' (Exclusive)

Carson Rowland is sharing some very special news this Father's Day!



The Sweet Magnolia star and wife Maris, both 25, are expecting their first baby together this fall, a rep for the actor confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“A dream is coming true, our family is growing," Rowland tells PEOPLE. "Maris and I feel so blessed and can hardly contain our excitement."

"I can’t wait to meet my little baby in November," he adds.



"I am so excited that our baby will get to have Carson as a dad," adds Maris.

"Pretty soon it’ll be the three of us, and we couldn’t be more excited. We can’t wait to meet you little one."



Rowland and Maris tied the knot in October 2021.



The actor celebrated the couple's first wedding anniversary in October with a sweet post on Instagram.

"The best year, bar none. Happy anniversary, my love ❤️," he wrote alongside a black-and-white kissing shot from their nuptials.