Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get This ‘Handy’ and ‘Convenient’ Spin Scrubber on Sale with Triple Discounts

Scrubbing soap scum from tiles and tubs can feel like a full-body workout. If you’re on the hunt for a cleaning gadget to do the muscle work for you, then an electric spin scrubber is the way to go.

The Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber is no exception — and it has double discounts at Amazon. Even better, Amazon Prime members can score the device for even less (44 percent off, to be exact!). If you’re not yet a subscriber, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to take advantage of the triple sale, along with other perks like speedy free deliveries and Prime Video.

The scrubber operates on two speeds to scrub all sorts of grime from a variety of surfaces: low, which reaches 300 rotations per minute, and high, which goes up to 400 rotations per minute. What’s more, the device is rechargeable and cordless, so there’s no need to dance around wires or use an extension cord to tackle messes.

The cleaning kit comes with four multipurpose brush attachments that are designed to clean different areas and messes. The extra wide flat brush can be used on walls, floors, and glass, while the small flat brush can be used for detailing. There’s also a round brush head that cleans concave spaces like tubs and sinks, as well as a pointed brush head for corners and grout lines.

Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $38 with Prime

Amazon

Nearly 1,400 Amazon shoppers have given the “handy” spin scrubber a perfect rating. One reviewer raved, “This scrubbing wand is amazing and makes cleaning our bathtubs, showers, and walls much easier. I normally dread both of these things, but not anymore.” They continued, “It has great power and really scrubs to get that tough grime that can build up.”

A third shopper said the scrubber “works great” in their review, and added, “It saves wear and tear on arms and knees from not having to do the scrubbing motion yourself or get down on your knees to do the job.”

And a final user shared, “I recently had surgery on my foot and was able to stand in the tub to do my usual deep cleaning. This product helped me out so much because I was able to stand outside the tub and deep clean how I wanted to.” They finished their review by saying, “It was easy on my back and convenient to use.”

Upgrade your utility closet with the Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber while it’s majorly marked down at Amazon. Clip the coupon box before heading to checkout to receive the full discount.

More Products to Shop

Tzxtw Handheld Electric Spin Scrubber, $36 with Coupon

Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Power Scrubber, $17 (Save 13%)

Amazon

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $54 with Coupon

Amazon

Holikme 7-Pack Scrub Brushes, $8 (Save 27%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

