Celebrity Parents

Swedish Singer Robyn Reveals She's a Mom and Shares First Photo of Baby Son: 'My Time Is Yours'

Published on July 5, 2023 04:04PM EDT

Robyn and her baby boy. Photo: Gabriel Bouys / Getty, Robyn / Instagram

Robyn is a mom!

The Swedish pop star — born Robin Miriam Calrsson and best known for her hit singles "Dancing On My Own" and "Call Your Girlfriend" — has revealed she welcomed a baby boy, sharing a photo of her son Tyko on Instagram.

A rep for Robyn confirms to PEOPLE that the baby boy is the singer's son, though further details have yet to be shared.

"My time is yours 4-ever Tyko," she captioned the shot, which shows a blond-haired, blue-eyed little boy looking up at the camera.

The little one's unique Nordic moniker translates to mean "hitting the mark" or "good fortune."

Commenters congratulated the singer, who had not previously alluded to a baby and hasn't publicly commented on her relationship status in nearly a decade.

"Robyn is a MOTHER!" one commenter wrote.

"Congratulations! If you have been a long time Robyn fan, this is extra special for so many reasons," another wrote.