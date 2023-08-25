Cozy Up for Fall with Stylish Sweater Sets We Found at Amazon for Under $60

Prices are up to 55 percent off

Published on August 25, 2023

Amazon Sweater Sets Tout
It’s that awkward time of year when it’s too warm to break out fall flannels, yet too cool for sundresses. Rather than sweat in the morning and freeze at night, opt for a sweater set. These  sets are stylish enough to be worn in public and plenty comfy to double as loungewear. 

Right now, you can find a slew of sweater sets with thousands of rave reviews at Amazon. Shoppers can pick up two-piece shorts sets and coordinated sweatsuits that are equal parts lightweight and cozy, making them ideal for the summer-to-fall transition period. The best part? They’re all under $60 — and prices are up to 55 percent off.

Keep reading for the best sweater sets you can buy at Amazon right now.

Best Sweater Sets at Amazon

PrettyGarden Two-Piece Crewneck Jumpsuit, $36 with Coupon

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Two Piece Outfit Long Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Tops And Long Pants Tracksuit

Amazon

Whether you’re looking for loungewear, a new work-from-home uniform, or something more stylish than sweatpants for running errands, this two-piece set is the move. With a minimalist crewneck pullover and matching high-waisted joggers (both made from a polyester and spandex blend), it’s an outfit that’s as comfy as it is cute. Consider it the Goldilocks of sweatsuits: Not too baggy, not too tight, but just right. Available in 26 colors — including styles with “Be Kind” emblazoned on the front — it comes in women’s sizes S–3XL.

With more than 11,000 five-star ratings, it should come as no surprise that it’s a customer-loved sweater set. Many people describe it as “very comfortable,” with users praising how roomy and lightweight it is. One shopper went so far as to say that it “feels like” they’re “wearing pajamas,” while another added, “I wear it everywhere!”

Mafulus Two-Piece Off-Shoulder Top with Matching Shorts Set, $38 with Coupon

Amazon Mafulus Women's 2 Piece Outfits Sweater Sets Off Shoulder Knit Top Shorts Matching Suits Cute Pajama Lounge Set

Amazon

Those still in summer mode should consider this breezy two-piece set, which comes in both long-sleeve and sleeveless styles. Made of a forgiving spandex and breathable knit blend, the top has a slouchy, off-the-shoulder silhouette. The pull-on drawstring shorts are equally comfortable with a relaxed cut. Available in 30 colors, the sweater set comes in women’s sizes S–XXL. Tip: Size up if you like an oversized fit.

It comes highly recommended by more than 2,100 shoppers. According to reviewers, the material is “very stretchy” and “lightweight,” making it ideal for that tricky transition season. “These are perfect for Texas fall weather,” one shopper explained, noting that they stay comfortable when it’s cool in the morning and hot in the afternoon. 

Pink Queen Pullover and Wide-Leg Pants Sweatsuit, $36 with Coupon

Amazon Pink Queen Women's 2 Piece Outfit Set Long Sleeve Button Knit Pullover Sweater Top and Wide Leg Pants Sweatsuit

Amazon

One of the highlights of this sweatsuit is that you can wear it as a matching set or as separates — which means you’re essentially getting three outfits in one. The crewneck top has playful batwing sleeves and side slits to allow for movement, while the high-waisted wide-leg pants are finished off with an elastic waistband. Available in 30 colors — including beige, blush pink, and wine red — it comes in women’s sizes S–XL.

More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the sweater set a five-star rating, with many saying they’ve bought multiples in different colors. “Seriously the comfiest thing I’ve ever worn,” one person gushed. Another reviewer liked how “even though it's pants and long sleeves, the material allows [for] great air flow and doesn't make me hot.”

Fixmatti High-Neck Sweater and Wide-Leg Pant Sweater Set, $37 with Coupon

Amazon Fixmatti Women Knitted Outfits High Neck Sweater Wide Leg Pant Set 2 Pieces Sweatsuit

Amazon

The elegant high neckline and wide-leg pants make this sweater set an outfit you can easily dress up or down. Slip on the knit pullover — which features a ribbed hem and center seam accent — to lounge around the house on a lazy Sunday or add some ankle booties to the relaxed-fit pants for brunch. Available in 29 colors, the set comes in women’s sizes S–XL.

It’s a hit with more than 600 shoppers who have given the sweater set a five-star rating, claiming the fabric is “substantial” and “not flimsy.” “I feel dressed up even though it’s not formal,” one shopper said, while another confessed they’ve even worn it to work (and received compliments!).

Keep reading for more customer-loved sweater sets you can buy at Amazon.

PrettyGarden Two-Piece Solid Color Sweatsuit, $42 (Save 18%)

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Fashion Outfits 2 Piece Sweatsuit

Amazon

Merokeety Oversized Batwing Sleeve Top and Shorts Set, $42 with Coupon

MEROKEETY Women's Oversized Batwing Sleeve Lounge Sets Casual Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit

Amazon

Anrabess Two-Piece Pullover Top and High-Waisted Pants Sweater Set, $42 with Coupon

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets Knit Pullover Tops and High Waisted Pants Tracksuit Lounge Sets

Amazon

Viottiset Casual V-Neck Knit Sweater and Wide-Leg Pants Set, $31 with Coupon

Amazon Viottiset Women's 2 Piece Outfits Casual V Neck Knit Wide Leg Sweater Lounge Set Sweatsuit

Amazon

Chartou Cable Knit Long Skirt Two-Piece Sweater Set, $43

Amazon CHARTOU Women's Winter Chunky Cable Knit Long Skirt 2 Piece Outfit Sweater Sets

Amazon

Luvamia Fuzzy Fleece Sweater Set, $49 (Save 17%) 

Amazon luvamia Women's Casual Pajama Set Fuzzy Fleece Knitted Long Sleeve Pj Loungewear

Amazon

Ekouaer Long Puff Sleeve Top and Shorts Two-Piece Sweatsuit, $41 (Save 

Amazon Ekouaer Knit Pajamas Set for Women Lounge Sets Long Puff Sleeve Top and Shorts 2 Piece Outfits Sweatsuit Sweater Sets

Amazon

Anrabess Long Sleeve Pullover and Drawstring Pant Sweater Set, $48 with Coupon

Amazon ANRABESS Women's Two Piece Outfits Sweater Sets Long Sleeve Pullover and Drawstring Pants Lounge Sets

Amazon

