Suzanne Somers Reveals Second Bout With Breast Cancer: 'I Put On My Battle Gear and Go to War'

Suzanne Somers is giving an update on her health after a recent and private battle with cancer again.

On Monday, the iconic actress and entrepreneur, 76, posted on Instagram and revealed that her breast cancer returned following her first diagnosis in 2000.

"As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down," she wrote. "I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter."

The Three’s Company star shared a photo of herself alongside husband, Alan Hamel, boasting how much the producer and her son Bruce, 57, have been her support system since her first battle with cancer.

"Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever," Somers continued. "My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It’s only about who you love and who loves you - and I love you! ✨💛✨"

The star also told Entertainment Tonight and that although her cancer returned, she does "my best not to let this insidious disease control me."

"It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer," she said in a statement to the outlet. "Like any cancer patient, when you get that dreaded, 'It’s back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Somers has been vocal about her health journey over the years. In addition to her 2000 breast cancer diagnosis, the Step by Step actress also battled skin cancer. She told the outlet that she’s stayed on top of her health by maintaining a chemical-free and organic lifestyle, which she said doctors believe has saved her life.

"My doctors said that if I didn’t lead a chemical free life, supported by bio-identical hormones, I would not likely be here today," she said. "I am so grateful to all my fans for all the loving wishes. That means so much to me. God Bless America."

Hamel, 87, also recently gave an update on Somers’ latest cancer battle, opening up to PageSix about the ups and downs of his wife’s health.

“Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life. In her 20s, she’d also dealt with two hyperplasia…which is the waiting room for cancer,” he told the outlet. “She has now dealt with her cancer once again. On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Despite being cancer-free, Hamel said that Somers isn’t ready to jump back into work, still focusing on her health instead.

“We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health,” he said.

