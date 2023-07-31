SUV Hits 6 Migrant Workers in North Carolina Walmart Parking Lot in Apparent Hit-and-Run

Lincolnton police said they believe the assault was "intentional"

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 09:36PM EDT
SUV hits 6 migrant workers
Photo:

Walmart Supercenter/Google Maps; Lincolnton Police Department

Six migrant workers were struck in an apparent hit-and-run by an SUV in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot and the suspected driver is now in custody.

On Sunday afternoon, Lincolnton police responded to a call of an assault with a vehicle at a Walmart when a black SUV appeared to hit six people, according to a press release.

The alleged assault was caught on surveillance video. In the footage, released by the Lincolnton Police Department, the vehicle pulls into a parking spot and then accelerates, driving over the curb.

The victims were transported to Atrium Health-Lincoln Hospital and were treated for “various injuries,” but officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Those injured include Jose Calderon, 21; Luis Alcantar, 21; Zalapa Hermosillo, 27; Jorge Lopez, 33; Omar Cordova, 34; and Santiago Baltazar, 35. The victims are reportedly from El Salvador, Mexico, and possibly another country, the Charlotte Observer reported.

According to the newspaper, the victims worked at a North Carolina orchard.

A person of interest was taken into custody on Monday night for questioning, the outlet reported. Police have not released his identity, according to WSOC-TV.

The Lincolnton Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday night.

“The motives of the suspect are still being investigated,” authorities said in a press release Sunday. Authorities believe it to have been an "intentional" hit-and-run, according to the press release.

Officials described the suspect as a White male, and his car had a luggage rack attached to it. They also posted images and security footage of the vehicle leaving the scene, hoping for some help from the public.

Lincolnton Police Department Maj. Brian R. Greene told The New York Times that the migrants were interviewed after the crash but they had no connection to the driver.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

They ask that anyone who has any information regarding this incident contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900. Detective M. Diallo is the lead investigator in this case.

Related Articles
Crystal Cooper Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Loving Conn. Caregiver Who Was 'Full of Life' Is Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide
Lindsay Shiver arrested for plotting husbands murder
Beauty Queen Accused of Plotting to Kill Ex-Auburn Football Player Husband After Police Find WhatsApp Message
Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl Glennis Douglas Smith mugshot. ELK GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man Called 911 to Say His Wife Wasn't Breathing. Now He's Accused of Poisoning Her with Fentanyl
Alicia Navarro found
Man Questioned, Released in Case of Alicia Navarro, Teen Who Reappeared After Being Missing for 4 Years
Alicia Navarro found
Teen Missing Since 2019 Heard Arguing ‘I Will Go Back’ by Neighbor Days Before Reappearing at Police Station
American Woman and Child Kidnapped in Haiti, Charity SaysÂ 
American Woman and Child Kidnapped in Haiti While Serving in Community Ministry, Nonprofit Says
Bank Robber Tristan Heidl
Ohio Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Falling into Recycling Bin
In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the San Francisco Bay Area
California Man Charged With Murdering Woman, Posting Video of Her Death on Facebook
âPreppy Killerâ Robert Chambers released from NYS prison
‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers Released From New York Prison on Drug and Assault Charges
Felix Verdejo and victim Keishla Rodriguez
Olympic Boxer Felíx Verdejo Found Guilty in Kidnapping and Death of Pregnant Girlfriend
abigail-williams1
Man Who Communicated with Delphi Victim Before Her Killing Gets 40 Years for Child Pornography
Taylor Schabusiness, who is charged with killing and dismembering her friend, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court
Jury Says Woman Who Dismembered Lover After BDSM-Gone-Wrong Is Not Mentally Ill
Brent Seaman
Florida Man Charged Over $35M Ponzi Scheme Targeting Elderly Church Members
Peaches Stergo
36-Year-Old Woman Jailed for 4 Years Over $2.8M Swindle of Elderly Holocaust Survivor
Missing Crypto Millionaire Fernando Perez Algaba Found Dead In Suitcase
Missing Crypto Millionaire, 41, Found by Children Dead and Dismembered in Suitcase in Argentina
Britney Ujlaky
'People Magazine Investigates' Retraces Slain Cowgirl's Last Movements