SUV Hits 6 Migrant Workers in North Carolina Walmart Parking Lot in Apparent Hit-and-Run

Six migrant workers were struck in an apparent hit-and-run by an SUV in a North Carolina Walmart parking lot and the suspected driver is now in custody.

On Sunday afternoon, Lincolnton police responded to a call of an assault with a vehicle at a Walmart when a black SUV appeared to hit six people, according to a press release.

The alleged assault was caught on surveillance video. In the footage, released by the Lincolnton Police Department, the vehicle pulls into a parking spot and then accelerates, driving over the curb.

The victims were transported to Atrium Health-Lincoln Hospital and were treated for “various injuries,” but officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Those injured include Jose Calderon, 21; Luis Alcantar, 21; Zalapa Hermosillo, 27; Jorge Lopez, 33; Omar Cordova, 34; and Santiago Baltazar, 35. The victims are reportedly from El Salvador, Mexico, and possibly another country, the Charlotte Observer reported.

According to the newspaper, the victims worked at a North Carolina orchard.

A person of interest was taken into custody on Monday night for questioning, the outlet reported. Police have not released his identity, according to WSOC-TV.

The Lincolnton Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday night.



“The motives of the suspect are still being investigated,” authorities said in a press release Sunday. Authorities believe it to have been an "intentional" hit-and-run, according to the press release.



Officials described the suspect as a White male, and his car had a luggage rack attached to it. They also posted images and security footage of the vehicle leaving the scene, hoping for some help from the public.



Lincolnton Police Department Maj. Brian R. Greene told The New York Times that the migrants were interviewed after the crash but they had no connection to the driver.

They ask that anyone who has any information regarding this incident contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900. Detective M. Diallo is the lead investigator in this case.