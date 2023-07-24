Sutton Stracke Pays Tribute to 'Thick and Thin' Friendship with Kyle Richards amid 'RHOBH' Costar's Separation

Sutton Stracke is standing strong by Kyle Richards' side amid her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate's separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

The Bravo star, 51, kicked off the week by celebrating her friendship with Richards, 54, on Instagram.

“Happy Monday!” wrote The Sutton Concept founder. “#smiles are real and so is the #friendship through thick and thin.”

Richards was quick to respond, writting in Stracke’s comments: “💕😘🙏 love you!”

PEOPLE was the first to confirm in early July that Richards and Umansky, 53, had "been separated for a while."

An insider noted that the couple — who met at a nightclub in 1994 and married in 1995 — were "still living under the same roof" and were doing their best to "remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."



Hours after the news broke, Richards and Umansky issued a joint statement: "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue."

Richards added on the statement shared via her Instagram, "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

Richards and Umansky have three kids togethers: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15. Umansky also took a major role in the life of Richards’ daughter with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, Farrah Brittany, 34.

Fellow RHOBH star Garcelle Beavais, with whom Stracke is close, also shared her support for Richards.



“I just texted her and said, ‘[Are you] OK?’” Beauvais, 56, told Page Six. “And she replied — I didn’t expect a reply for days — but she just said she’s hanging in there.”

Andy Cohen himself also recently revealed on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy that Bravo had bpicked cameras back up, despite wrapping production on season 13 shortly before the separation became public knowledge.

“Um, what am I gonna say to this?” he responded to a listener question about whether the season would feature the Beverly Hills power couple's separation. “I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape or form, that’s all I’ll say.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed in full on Peacock.