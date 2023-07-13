He's Accused of Murdering a 10-Year-Old Girl. Now, Cops Say He May Have Killed Woman Found in Hotel

A sex offender who was charged last week with the murder of a 10-year-old Illinois girl is now believed to be responsible for the death of a 24-year-old suburban woman days prior, police say, according to multiple reports.



Schaumburg police told Chicago area television station WGN that evidence suggests Antonio Monroe, who was charged last week with the murder of 10-year-old Destiny Huggins in Rockford, Ill., is also connected to the death of Natalie Negray.



Negray, 24, was found dead in a hotel room on July 5 in Schaumburg, Ill., a northwest suburb of Chicago. Her cause of death — and whether Monroe is responsible — is still under investigation, according to local ABC7 News.

An obituary for Negray, who was known affectionately as “Taye” by friends and family, said she “lived life to the fullest.”



“She enjoyed art, make-up, modeling, and music,” the memorial read.

Days prior to Negray’s death, police arrested Monroe, 44, in connection with Huggins’ death after prosecutors allege he lured her and her 6-year-old sister to the backyard of an abandoned home in their neighborhood by promising them money, according to local CBS2 News.

Prosecutors reportedly said that Monroe then attacked both Huggins and her younger sister, who was choked but managed to get away and run back to tell her parents. Huggins did not survive the attack, and CBS reported that a responding K-9 unit used Huggins’ scent to allegedly track Monroe nearby soon after the attack.



He faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted kidnapping, and an aggravated battery by strangulation with a $5 million bond, according to the outlet. It's not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer or entered a plea to the charges.

The girls’ aunt, Ashley Taylor, told CBS2 she hopes Monroe winds up “rotting in hell” for the alleged crimes.



“You took away somebody that was precious, somebody that liked to play outside, somebody that enjoyed the Rock House [a Rockford non-profit for inner city kids]. She was a good girl playing with her sisters," Taylor said, according to CBS2.

Taylor said Huggins liked “pink and purple, and dancing,” and told others in the neighborhood that “if you want to celebrate her, play some music.”

A GoFundMe was set up to aid Huggins’ family with funeral expenses. “No mother should have to bare the loss of a child,” the page read alongside a photo of Huggins, reading that she is “forever in our hearts.”



CBS2 reported that Monroe has been on the sex offender registry since 2010 when he was charged with sexual assault after raping a 19-year-old girl at knifepoint, serving three years of a six-year prison sentence.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.