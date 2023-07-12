Suspect Arrested After 9-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead at Grandmother's Birthday in Chicago

Just weeks from his tenth birthday, a Chicago boy was shot in the chest while attending his grandmother’s birthday party in Franklin Park, Ill., over the weekend.

Ulysses Campos had been playing with other children in a nearby alley Saturday night in the Chicago neighborhood when someone allegedly fired four to six gunshots from a moving vehicle into the group of children around 10:15 p.m., according to a press release issued by the Franklin Park Police Department.



A grandmother's birthday was disrupted in a shooting that took her grandson just weeks before his tenth birthday. ABC 7 Chicago/Youtube

Javier Murillo, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in Ulysses’s death, Michael Witz, director of the Franklin Park Police Department said in a press release Tuesday, calling the child’s murder “a very tragic and sad event.”

It is unclear if Murillo has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

No one else was hit during the shooting, police said. Ulysses died at Loyola Hospital in Maywood a short time after the shooting.

“The utter feeling of knowing that he’s lying there and I can’t save him broke my heart,” Otilio Campos, Ulysses’s uncle told ABC7, recalling the shooting.

Otilio Campos described his nephew as “full of life,” adding: “He loved to make people laugh.”



Preparing for Ulysses’s tenth birthday, his father had planned to surprise the avid gamer with a Playstation 5, his uncle said, adding: “Sadly, he never got to see it.”

Donations to a GoFundMe page honoring their “Uly Bear” had been disabled by Wednesday morning, after the family twice surpassed their fundraising goal, with donors providing more than $21,000 to aid the family with funeral costs.

So far this year 293 people have been shot to death in Chicago, according to homicide data tracked by the Chicago Sun-Times.

